Charred Green Bean Salad
“The tahini sauce alone is drinkable, and certainly something to be drizzled over all sorts of other things: roasted squash, grilled chicken or fish.” — Yotam Ottolenghi
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 14 oz. green beans, trimmed
- 1 ½ tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup cooked grains (bulgur, couscous, or quinoa)
- ¼ cup blanched hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
- 1 tsp caraway seeds, toasted and lightly crushed
- 1 to 2 oranges, 1 tsp finely grated zest, 2 tbsp juice, plus extra to serve
- 3 Medjool dates, pitted and thinly sliced (¼ cup)
- ½ cup mint leaves, roughly torn
- 2 tbsp tahini
- 1 tsp date molasses (or maple syrup or honey)
- Fine sea salt and black pepper
Directions
- Place large frying pan on high heat. Toss beans with ½ tablespoon oil and ¼ teaspoon salt, then add them to pan in 3 batches and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until charred. Transfer to large shallow serving bowl and set aside until barely warm. Add cooked grains, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, hazelnuts, caraway seeds, orange zest, dates, mint, ¼ teaspoon salt and plenty of pepper. Use tongs to toss and turn everything together.
- In small bowl, whisk together tahini, 2 tablespoons orange juice, date molasses, 1 tablespoon water and ¼ teaspoon salt until smooth. Drizzle some sauce over salad, serving any extra on side. Finish with good squeeze of orange juice.
- Source Excerpted from Ottolenghi Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi and Vera Lochmuller, copyright © 2026. Photographs copyright © 2026 by Jonathan Lovekin except pages 24, 82, 116, 199, 200 and 268 © 2026 by Verena Lochmuller. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
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Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
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