Charred Green Bean Salad

Source

Excerpted from Ottolenghi Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi and Vera Lochmuller, copyright © 2026. Photographs copyright © 2026 by Jonathan Lovekin except pages 24, 82, 116, 199, 200 and 268 © 2026 by Verena Lochmuller. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved