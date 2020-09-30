Food

September 30, 2020

Taste The Flavors Of The World With The New Cookbook, Diala’s Kitchen

Canadian food and travel writer Diala Canelo has always been inspired by fresh ingredients, bold flavors and healthy eats from around the globe. Her cookbook, Diala’s Kitchen, brings that inspiration home with 100 recipes celebrating vegetable-forward and pescatarian-friendly dishes, all with an international spin. Standout recipes include Salmon Tacos With Chipotle Crema, Wild Mushrooms Over Creamy Polenta With Mascarpone and Caramelized Banana & Cinnamon Loaf.

Scroll down to discover three autumnal recipes to celebrate the season!

Autumn Farro Salad

Dominican Shrimp & Rice Stew

Pumpkin Scones With Maple Cinnamon Glaze

Author: Alice Lawlor
Photographer:

Lauren McPhillips (Diala's portrait)

Source:

House & Home October 2020

