Make Roast Beef the Star of Your Holiday Table

The beauty of a roast beef is that you don’t need an ultra-premium cut to achieve a great result.

Using the right techniques, tools and ingredients, you can take any plain roast to the next level. Here is our guide to mastering the art of beef for the holidays, from choosing the right cut and seasonings, to tenderizing and cooking it to perfection.

Know Your Roast

Each cut of beef has its own unique flavour and texture. An Oven Roast, with its cylindrical or cube shape, is one of the most versatile, and a lean cut from the hip or round is an economical option for feeding a crowd. A Pot Roast, on the other hand, is best slowly-simmered as it braises to create its own sauce or gravy.





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Prioritize Prep

A delicious economical roast such as eye of round, starts in its preparation. High-quality black pepper and flaky salt go a long way; don’t be afraid to use a generous amount on every side. One of the best techniques to pack flavour is stuffing and rolling roast beef with plenty of herbs, veggies and other savoury ingredients before it cooks. This way, a humble roast is transformed into an impressive centerpiece.

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Cook Low and Slow

But first, sear! Whether you’ve stuffed your roast or not, oven-searing it at high heat — typically around 450˚F — will give it a flavourful crust. Then reduce the heat to about 275˚F and continue roasting, with cooking time depending on the size of the roast, until a meat thermometer reaches the golden number of 135˚F.

Rest is Best

Although it’s tempting to carve right away, loosely tenting your cooked roast in foil for at least 10 minutes is worth the wait. A properly rested roast is easier to slice and far juicier – just be sure to cut against the grain.