Surf & Turf Rolled Roast Beef with Horseradish Herb Sauce

Perfect for those family dinners when you want to make something special, this shrimp stuffed roast beef is savoury, rich and herbaceous. Serve it with mashed potatoes to soak up all of the creamy sauce and juices.

Ingredients

Serves 68

2 tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. large raw shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

1/2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

1 Eye of Round or Sirloin Tip Beef Oven Roast (about 2 lb.)

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

1/3 cup fine diced red bell pepper

4 tsp Montreal steak spice, divided Horseradish Herb Sauce 2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups 2% milk

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp creamed horseradish

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

Directions In nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat and cook garlic for 30 seconds. Add shrimp and seasoning; cook, stirring for 4 minutes or until pink and firm. Set aside to cool. Using large chef’s knife or carving knife, slice roast lengthwise, stopping when you are about ½” from bottom of roast. Open roast up like a book and cut one side to “unroll” roast to be about ¾” thick piece of meat. Do the same with other side so that you end up with a rectangular piece of meat that is about ¾” thick. Using flat meat mallet, pound roast to about ½” thickness. In food processor, chop cooled shrimp by pulsing until coarsely chopped. Add cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Pulse until combined well. Stir in red bell pepper; set aside. Sprinkle inside of roast with 1 teaspoon of steak spice. Spread evenly with shrimp mixture. Roll up jelly roll style and tie with kitchen string at 2″ intervals. Season with remaining steak spice. Place roast on rack in shallow pan or lined baking tray; oven-sear in preheated 450°F oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 270°F and cook for about 75 minutes or until meat thermometer reaches 130°F. Remove from oven; cover loosely and let stand 15 minutes before slicing. Make Horseradish Herb Sauce Meanwhile, in saucepan, melt butter over medium heat and stir in flour. Cook, stirring for 1 minute. Whisk in milk and cook, whisking occasionally for about 5 minutes or until starting to bubble. Remove from heat and stir in parsley, horseradish, salt and pepper. To Serve Serve sliced beef with any pan juices and Horseradish Herb Sauce.

Tip: If you are not a fan of horseradish, you can omit it and add 1 clove of garlic, minced in with the flour and cook for a wonderful Garlic Herb Sauce to serve with the roast.