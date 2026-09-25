Spark lively dinner conversation with an expertly stuffed and rolled roast beef. This simple but impressive technique is perfect for less-than-premium beef roasts. Feed a crowd during the holiday season with this delicious recipe featuring spinach, garlic, pine nuts and prosciutto.

Ingredients

Serves 68

1 Eye of Round, Sirloin Tip or Top Sirloin Beef Roast (about 2 lb.)

1 pkg (142 g) baby spinach, rinsed

1 tbsp canola oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 orange or yellow sweet pepper, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup pine nuts or slivered almonds, toasted

2 green onions, thinly sliced

4 slices prosciutto

1 cup shredded smoked cheddar, mozzarella or provolone

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

Directions Using large chef’s knife or carving knife, slice roast lengthwise, stopping when you are about ½” from bottom of roast. Open roast up like a book and cut one side to “unroll” roast to be about ¾” thick piece of meat. Do the same with other side so that you end up with rectangular piece of meat that is about ¾” thick. Using flat meat mallet, pound roast to about ½” thickness; set aside. In large skillet over medium high heat, cook spinach until wilted. Drain any water. Add oil and return to medium heat. Add garlic, pepper and parsley; cook, stirring for about 5 minutes or until pepper is softened. Remove from heat; stir in Parmesan, pine nuts and green onions; set aside. Lay prosciutto evenly over roast and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Spread spinach mixture evenly over top. Roll up jelly roll style and tie with kitchen string at 2″ intervals. Season with salt and pepper. Place roast on rack in shallow pan or lined baking tray; oven-sear in preheated 450˚F oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 275˚F and cook for about 75 minutes or until meat thermometer reaches 135˚F. Remove from oven; cover loosely and let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

Tip: Try other cooking greens like baby kale or arugula for a peppery bite to the filling. If using arugula, you can reduce the cooking time until just wilted (it may not need to be drained.)