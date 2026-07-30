“I serve this crispy cauliflower salad with a jalapeño, chive and sour cream dressing that is lip-smackingly good. And if you are feeling cheeky and love a bit of blue cheese, try crumbling some over the top before you eat.” — John Gregory-Smith

Ingredients

Serves 4

One 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

600g cauliflower florets, cut into 1″ pieces, plus any little leaves

2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion power

½ red onion, peeled and finely chopped

Juice 1 lemon

300g sour cream

1 jalapeño, deseeded if you like and finely chopped

Large handful of finely chopped chives (15g)

Handful finely chopped parsley leaves, plus large handful, roughly chopped, to garnish

100g roquefort cheese (optional)

Salt