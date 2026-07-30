Sides 1 Min Read
Crispy Cauliflower Salad
“I serve this crispy cauliflower salad with a jalapeño, chive and sour cream dressing that is lip-smackingly good. And if you are feeling cheeky and love a bit of blue cheese, try crumbling some over the top before you eat.” — John Gregory-Smith
Ingredients
Serves 4
- One 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 600g cauliflower florets, cut into 1″ pieces, plus any little leaves
- 2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion power
- ½ red onion, peeled and finely chopped
- Juice 1 lemon
- 300g sour cream
- 1 jalapeño, deseeded if you like and finely chopped
- Large handful of finely chopped chives (15g)
- Handful finely chopped parsley leaves, plus large handful, roughly chopped, to garnish
- 100g roquefort cheese (optional)
- Salt
Directions
Make Salad
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Pat chickpeas really dry with kitchen paper and chuck them into 12″ x 16″ roasting tin. Remove any obvious skins, then chuck in cauliflower, oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and salt. Mix well and drizzle over a little extra oil if you like. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes or until everything is golden and crispy.
- Meanwhile, put onion into bowl with half the lemon juice and good pinch of salt.
- Mix sour cream, jalapeño, chives, parsley, remaining lemon juice and good pinch of salt into a gorgeous creamy dressing. You can use a mini chopper to finely chop chilli and herbs if you want to give dressing a green colour.
- To serve, pour dressing over serving dish and top with cauliflower and chickpeas. Scatter over onions and roughly chopped parsley leaves. Serve immediately with blue cheese crumbled over the top, if using.
Source
Excerpted from The Greatest Traybake Cookbook Ever by John Gregory-Smith. Copyright © 2026 John Gregory-Smith. Photographs by Martin Poole. Published by Penguin Michael Joseph. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved