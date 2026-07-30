3 Easy Recipes from The Greatest Traybake Cookbook Ever

In U.K. chef John Gregory-Smith’s latest cookbook, The Greatest Traybake Cookbook Ever, the bestselling author proves you can make an entire meal with just an oven and roasting tin. Try The Greatest Chicken Shawarma Salad, Crispy Cauliflower Salad and Crispy Gnocchi with burrata and green pesto.

Find these three simple recipes below!





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The Greatest Traybake Cookbook Ever by John Gregory-Smith. Penguin Michael Joseph, 2026, $54.





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The Greatest Chicken Shawarma Salad

“Every now and then I get completely obsessed with a recipe and I can’t stop making it, and this is one of those. Say hello to the most delicious, juicy chicken dish you’ll ever cook.” — John-Gregory Smith





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Crispy Cauliflower Salad

“I wouldn’t often put the words indulgent and salad together but here we are. This recipe is truly knockout.” — John-Gregory Smith





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Crispy Gnocchi

“As it bakes, the onion and tomatoes create a rich sauce that makes the gnocchi soft and tender on the bottom, while the top turns golden and crispy.” — John-Gregory Smith