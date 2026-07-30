Mains 1 Min Read
Crispy Gnocchi
“I am fully obsessed with gnocchi traybakes, and if you haven’t tried one yet, this is your sign to dive in. It couldn’t be easier: start with shop-bought gnocchi and toss them straight into a roasting tin — no need to pre-boil — with tomatoes, onion and chorizo.”
Ingredients
Serves 2
- 3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for greasing
- One 500g pack gnocchi
- 400g cherry tomatoes, most halved
- ½ red onion, peeled and roughly chopped
- 100g chorizo, finely chopped
- 30g bunch fresh basil
- ½ clove garlic, peeled
- Juice ¼ lemon
- 20g Parmesan cheese, roughly chopped
- 15g pine nuts
- 150g burrata, at room temperature
- Salt and pepper
Directions
Make Gnocchi
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Rub a little oil all over base of 9½” by 12½”roasting tin. Chuck in gnocchi, cherry tomatoes and red onion. Add 1 tablespoon oil and plenty salt and pepper. Toss together. Scatter chorizo over top and pour over 80mL of water. Pop into oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until top is crispy and bottom soft.
- Meanwhile, make pesto by blitzing basil, garlic, lemon juice, Parmesan, pine nuts, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon water and plenty salt and pepper in food processor. Blast it, scraping down sides occasionally, for a few minutes until really creamy.
- Rip burrata over gnocchi and spoon over pesto. Grab a fork and tuck in.
Source
Excerpted from The Greatest Traybake Cookbook Ever by John Gregory-Smith. Copyright © 2026 John Gregory-Smith. Photographs by Martin Poole. Published by Penguin Michael Joseph. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved