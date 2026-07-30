Crispy Gnocchi

“I am fully obsessed with gnocchi traybakes, and if you haven’t tried one yet, this is your sign to dive in. It couldn’t be easier: start with shop-bought gnocchi and toss them straight into a roasting tin — no need to pre-boil — with tomatoes, onion and chorizo.”

Ingredients

Serves 2

3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for greasing

One 500g pack gnocchi

400g cherry tomatoes, most halved

½ red onion, peeled and roughly chopped

100g chorizo, finely chopped

30g bunch fresh basil

½ clove garlic, peeled

Juice ¼ lemon

20g Parmesan cheese, roughly chopped

15g pine nuts

150g burrata, at room temperature

Salt and pepper