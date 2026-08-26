Toasted Sesame and Coconut Granola with Vanilla and Orange
“This toasted sesame and coconut granola is a unique and delicious add-on for the brunch table, and the recipe easily doubles or triples, so it also makes for a great mason jar gift.” — Rebecca Wellman
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1/3 cup raw almonds, roughly chopped
- 1/3 cup raw pistachios, roughly chopped
- 1/3 cup sesame seeds (white and/or black)
- 2 tbsp raw pumpkin seeds
- 2 tsp finely grated orange zest
- 1 tsp ground cardamom
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
- 5 tbsp pure maple syrup
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tsp toasted sesame oil
- 1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
To Serve
- Milk
- Greek yogurt
- Fresh berries
Directions
Make Granola
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Line sheet pan with parchment paper.
- In large bowl, stir together oats, almonds, pistachios, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, orange zest, cardamom, cinnamon and salt.
- Add maple syrup, olive oil and brown sugar to small pot over medium-low heat. Stirring occasionally, warm mixture until sugar is completely melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sesame oil and vanilla.
- Add syrup to oat mixture and stir until well combined. Granola should be glossy and sticky.
- Spread onto prepared baking sheet in even layer. Bake for 12 minutes, then remove from oven and stir in coconut flakes.
- Return to oven and bake until golden brown and fragrant, another 10 to 14 minutes. Edges should be crisp and coconut lightly toasted. Watch closely in last few minutes to avoid
over-browning.
- Let cool completely on pan, 30 to 40 minutes. It will crisp as it cools. Serve with milk, a dollop of Greek yogurt and fresh berries.
- Source Recipe excerpted from At the Brunch Table by Rebecca Wellman. Reprinted with permission of TouchWood Editions
Written By
Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
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