Meet Toronto’s New Michelin Star Restaurants for 2025

It’s time to update your restaurant bucket list! The 2025 Michelin Guide Ceremony recognizes restaurants and chefs in Toronto (and the surrounding areas), celebrating culinary excellence in the city and beyond. Anonymous inspectors have spent the last year discovering establishments worthy of a highly coveted — and seldom given — Michelin Star, as well as prestigious distinction awards (Green Star, Bib Gourmand) that might make it a lot harder to secure a reservation at these spots. Here’s what went down at the 2025 ceremony, held in Toronto on September 18, 2025.