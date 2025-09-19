Food
Meet Toronto’s New Michelin Star Restaurants for 2025
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on September 19, 2025
It’s time to update your restaurant bucket list! The
2025 Michelin Guide Ceremony recognizes restaurants and chefs in Toronto (and the surrounding areas), celebrating culinary excellence in the city and beyond. Anonymous inspectors have spent the last year discovering establishments worthy of a highly coveted — and seldom given — Michelin Star, as well as prestigious distinction awards (Green Star, Bib Gourmand) that might make it a lot harder to secure a reservation at these spots. Here’s what went down at the 2025 ceremony, held in Toronto on September 18, 2025.
All eyes were on chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson who walked away with two Michelin Stars for their 42-acre establishment in the Niagara Region. The team was applauded for their focus on seasonal Canadian ingredients, and for their
sustainability efforts, which earned them a Michelin Green Star in 2024. Restaurant Pearl Morissette is a contemporary restaurant, winery, orchard, farm and bakery, making it a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to visit a Michelin-approved destination.
Photographer: Courtesy of Restaurant Pearl Morissette
aKin, Toronto
This fine dining Asian restaurant has been open for less than a year, but the team has outdone itself in the eyes of the inspectors and was awarded one Michelin Star. At the helm is chef Eric Chong, who also was granted the prestigious Young Chef Award this year. Visitors are encouraged to try the blind tasting menu; it’s inspired by traditional Asian recipes and contemporary culinary techniques.
Photographer: Jono Lawley (food)/courtesy of aKin (restaurant)
Sundays, Uxbridge, Ont.
The Michelin Green Star is awarded to a restaurant the inspectors consider pioneers in sustainability. This year, that award went to Sundays, who sources ingredients from their local farm, adjusting the menu based on what items are in season.
Photographer: Courtesy of Sundays
Bib Gourmand
The Bib Gourmand designation is given to restaurants providing good quality food at great value. This year, six restaurants were added to the list:
Photographer: Ananta Gulati (left)/Danielle Matar (right)
Exceptional Cocktails Award
Bex Figueiredo of Toronto’s
Bar Raval took home the award for Exceptional Cocktails. The Barcelona-inspired pinxto bar specializes in signature drinks and shareable small plates. Plus, their interiors are gorgeous!
Photographer: Aldo Tardioli (cocktail)/Rick O'Brien (restaurant)
Sommelier Award
Wine lovers can add
Langdon Hall in Cambridge, Ont., to their must-visit list of restaurants. Faye MacLachlan took home the Sommelier Award, so you’ll be sure to sip the perfect pairing if you choose to try the restaurant’s seasonal tasting menu.
Outstanding Service Award
Top-tier hospitality is a guarantee at
Aburi Hana in Toronto, whose team took home the Outstanding Service Award. The Japanese restaurant’s menu offers a modern take on the traditional Kyōto-style Kaiseki concept, using both Japanese and local ingredients. The beautiful plating is an added bonus.
Here’s the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants that have earned or maintained a one-star status:
Aburi Hana , Toronto
aKin, Toronto
Alo, Toronto
DaNico, Toronto
Don Alfonso 1890, Toronto
Edulis , Toronto
Enigma Yorkville, Toronto
Hexagon, Oakville, Ont.
Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto, Toronto
Kappo Sato, Toronto
Osteria Giulia, Toronto
Quetzal , Toronto
Restaurant 20 Victoria, Toronto
Shoushin, Toronto
Sushi Masaki Saito, Toronto
The Pine, Creemore, Ont.
Photographer: Francis Jian Zhang