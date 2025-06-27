Before & After
A Dark and Dated Home Gets A Timeless Transformation
Author: Emma Reddington
Published on June 27, 2025
A before and after project in Burlington, Ont., transformed this home from dark and dated to light and bright. Designers Erin Feasby (
above, right) and Cindy Bleeks of Feasby & Bleeks Design spent 12 months updating the entryway and modernizing the family room. Find out what they spent and learn the designers’ major reno moves below.
Illuminate an Entryway
Major Moves
Swapped out the tile with a large-scale, marble-look porcelain in a herringbone pattern
Eliminated the angled transition between the tile and the original hardwood floors, extended the tiled area to the
living room, then ran new hardwood up to the now straight transition Replaced the applied mouldings that created “wainscotting” with recessed panels, and updated the mouldings and trim
Complemented the
original lantern with new sconces, which were repeated further down the hall Painted the walls a creamy white
Added two shagreen consoles and bone-inlay mirrors
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Main-floor hardwood, $18,000
Consoles, $4,500
Sconces, $2,500
Accessories, $1,800
Porcelain, $1,500
Related: These small foyers make a big impression
The entryway, before.
Modernize a Family Room
Major Moves
Brought the exterior’s Cape Cod-style indoors by cladding the raised ceiling in classic tongue-and-groove panelling for a
coastal feel Designed custom built-ins and a fireplace surround Updated the gas fireplace insert
Installed wide-plank European oak hardwood floors
Brightened the walls
with paint Added new lighting, furniture, a rug and window coverings.
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Furniture and lamps, $28,000
Built-ins, $24,00
Accessories, $10,000
Rug, $6,800
Drapery fabric and fabrication, $5,000
Fireplace insert, $4,000
Custom throw pillows, $4,000
Chandelier, $2,550
Art lights, $2,080
Best Design Decision: Losing the earth-tone colour palette. Lightening everything up instantly transformed the space. Also, wrapping the built-ins and fireplace mantel in the perfect shade of blue made a huge impact.
The family room, before.
Photographer:
Moment Communications (portrait)/Valerie Wilcox (interiors)
Designer:
Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks, Feasby & Bleeks Design