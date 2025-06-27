Before & After

A Dark and Dated Home Gets A Timeless Transformation

Author: Emma Reddington

Published on June 27, 2025

A before and after project in Burlington, Ont., transformed this home from dark and dated to light and bright. Designers Erin Feasby (above, right) and Cindy Bleeks of Feasby & Bleeks Design spent 12 months updating the entryway and modernizing the family room. Find out what they spent and learn the designers’ major reno moves below.

A clean and classy white entryway with stone tiling, neutral brown wood floors, and modern, sensible decor. timeless home renovation

Illuminate an Entryway

Major Moves

  • Swapped out the tile with a large-scale, marble-look porcelain in a herringbone pattern
  • Eliminated the angled transition between the tile and the original hardwood floors, extended the tiled area to the living room, then ran new hardwood up to the now straight transition
  • Replaced the applied mouldings that created “wainscotting” with recessed panels, and updated the mouldings and trim
  • Complemented the original lantern with new sconces, which were repeated further down the hall
  • Painted the walls a creamy white
  • Added two shagreen consoles and bone-inlay mirrors

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Main-floor hardwood, $18,000
  • Consoles, $4,500
  • Sconces, $2,500
  • Accessories, $1,800
  • Porcelain, $1,500

Before: A dark entryway with shiny hardwood floors, brown-grey walls, and dark furniture and railings. timeless home renovation

The entryway, before.

A clean, classic, modern living room with blue and grey decor, gold accents and hardware, and a white panelled ceiling. timeless home renovation

Modernize a Family Room

Major Moves

  • Brought the exterior’s Cape Cod-style indoors by cladding the raised ceiling in classic tongue-and-groove panelling for a coastal feel Designed custom built-ins and a fireplace surround
  • Updated the gas fireplace insert
  • Installed wide-plank European oak hardwood floors
  • Brightened the walls with paint
  • Added new lighting, furniture, a rug and window coverings.

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Furniture and lamps, $28,000
  • Built-ins, $24,00
  • Accessories, $10,000
  • Rug, $6,800
  • Drapery fabric and fabrication, $5,000
  • Fireplace insert, $4,000
  • Custom throw pillows, $4,000
  • Chandelier, $2,550
  • Art lights, $2,080

Best Design Decision: Losing the earth-tone colour palette. Lightening everything up instantly transformed the space. Also, wrapping the built-ins and fireplace mantel in the perfect shade of blue made a huge impact.

Before image: A dated, cluttered living room with an overbearing brick fireplace, maroon walls, and dark wood flooring. timeless home renovation

The family room, before.

Photographer:

Moment Communications (portrait)/Valerie Wilcox (interiors)

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks, Feasby & Bleeks Design

