A Dark and Dated Home Gets A Timeless Transformation

A before and after project in Burlington, Ont., transformed this home from dark and dated to light and bright. Designers Erin Feasby (above, right) and Cindy Bleeks of Feasby & Bleeks Design spent 12 months updating the entryway and modernizing the family room. Find out what they spent and learn the designers’ major reno moves below.

Illuminate an Entryway Major Moves Swapped out the tile with a large-scale, marble-look porcelain in a herringbone pattern

Eliminated the angled transition between the tile and the original hardwood floors, extended the tiled area to the living room, then ran new hardwood up to the now straight transition

Replaced the applied mouldings that created “wainscotting” with recessed panels, and updated the mouldings and trim

Complemented the original lantern with new sconces, which were repeated further down the hall

Painted the walls a creamy white

Added two shagreen consoles and bone-inlay mirrors What They Spent Key costs (approximate) included the: Main-floor hardwood, $18,000

Consoles, $4,500

Sconces, $2,500

Accessories, $1,800

The entryway, before. Modernize a Family Room Major Moves Brought the exterior's Cape Cod-style indoors by cladding the raised ceiling in classic tongue-and-groove panelling for a coastal feel Designed custom built-ins and a fireplace surround

Updated the gas fireplace insert

Installed wide-plank European oak hardwood floors

Brightened the walls with paint

Added new lighting, furniture, a rug and window coverings. What They Spent Key costs (approximate) included the: Furniture and lamps, $28,000

Built-ins, $24,00

Accessories, $10,000

Rug, $6,800

Drapery fabric and fabrication, $5,000

Fireplace insert, $4,000

Custom throw pillows, $4,000

Chandelier, $2,550

Art lights, $2,080 Best Design Decision: Losing the earth-tone colour palette. Lightening everything up instantly transformed the space. Also, wrapping the built-ins and fireplace mantel in the perfect shade of blue made a huge impact. The family room, before.