Garden News: What To Plant This Summer

American heritage rose breeders Jackson & Perkins have partnered with Ontario nursery J.C. Bakker & Sons to grow its blooms in Canada. The 150-year-old company offers more than 50 award-winning hybrid tea, floribunda, climbing and landscape roses through its Canadian online store. Order online and Jackson & Perkins will ship roses geared to appropriate regional planting times.

Each La Park floribunda rose is uniquely patterned with apricot-peach, pink and soft blush tones — no two look exactly alike.