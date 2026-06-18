Decorating & Design
Garden News: What To Plant This Summer
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on June 18, 2026
It’s time to get
planting for summer! We have ideas to add depth to garden beds, cool tools for keeping plants hydrated, plus swoon-worthy blooms to add into your floral scheme. Here’s what to plant now!
American heritage rose breeders Jackson & Perkins have partnered with Ontario nursery J.C. Bakker & Sons to grow its blooms in Canada. The 150-year-old company offers more than 50 award-winning hybrid tea, floribunda, climbing and landscape roses through its Canadian online store. Order online and Jackson & Perkins will ship roses geared to appropriate regional planting times.
Each
La Park floribunda rose is uniquely patterned with apricot-peach, pink and soft blush tones — no two look exactly alike.
Looking for some privacy? Plant fast-growing
lime millet (Setaria macrocheata) seeds in early June when soil is consistently 21 C and, in 60 to 70 days, it will reach heights of five feet. This sun-loving millet produces lime green–hued spikes that can be snipped for fall floral arrangements, or left as a snack for birds.
Photographer: Fernando Garcia Vicario
Products:
Lime millet seeds, $5/pack of several hundred seeds.
Salt Spring Seeds
Like the floral version of an Aperol spritz,
Double Ambre floribunda roses are clustered and packed with 40 or more petals apiece.
Consider this elevated,
Canadian-made hose an upgrade from the eye-searing fluorescent versions. The Everlasting garden hose comes in handsome grey, sage green and tan shades and is stamped with inspirational quotes. The tool’s triple-layer construction withstands cold temperatures as low as -25 C, and it resists scratches, cracking and kinking. Plus, it comes with a lifetime guarantee!
Products:
25 ft., $155; 50 ft., $275; 100 ft., $435.
Goodland
Let an ancient system ease watering this summer. Used for thousands of years, a
terracotta olla (pronounced “oya”) is a simple, slow-release reservoir that’s ideal for plants that need a consistent water supply like vegetables. Bury an olla in a garden bed, raised planter or large pot to release water directly to the root system. This one holds three litres, covers a 16-inch radius, and the indicator lets you know when it’s time for a refill.
Products:
Unglazed Terracotta olla, $60 each.
Lee Valley