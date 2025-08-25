Step Aside Big Kitchens, These Small Spaces Do More With Less

Stylish Rowhouse Kitchen

Kitchen Size: Approx. 110 Square Feet

“In a rowhouse, there’s not a huge amount of space for a kitchen,” says fashion stylist and homeowner Erica Wark of the Victorian house she shares with husband Corey Laurysen, a third-generation owner of Laurysen Kitchens. Because the kitchen is petite and open to the rest of the house, the design team made sure to use visual, material and colour cues that would connect it to the rest of the main floor’s eclectic schemes. “The plaster crown was added to match the one we selected for the whole main floor,” says Tommy. “Here we chose the same profile but a scaled-down version to connect better with the scale of the millwork.”

Photographer: Patrick Biller