Designer Cynthia Ferguson Gives This Guesthouse A Dose of British Style
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on October 22, 2025
The owners of this vacation property wanted to transform a 775-square-foot, 30-year-old suite over the garage into a special two-bedroom guesthouse for visitors. Though the main cottage had a neutral palette, they asked designer
Cynthia Ferguson to bring her signature look: a lively pastiche of bold colours and even bolder patterns. Here are Cynthia’s tips on where to spend your money and the appeal of small-space decorating.
Designer Cynthia Ferguson painted the door frame, mullions and wainscotting a standout grass green to frame the kitchen. The wall colour is Richmond Green (553) by Benjamin Moore.
How long did the reno take, and what was the design brief? House & Home:
Cynthia Ferguson: The project took five months. The suite already had an adorable English feeling with dormers, a slanted roof and parquet flooring; it was so quaint. We were encouraged to go “full CFD” with pattern on pattern. We affectionately dubbed it the Christopher Farr Loft since we used so many of his wallpapers and fabrics.
The painted door was the standout architectural feature of the guest suite, but the impact was diminished because it blended into the kitchen’s appliances and backsplash.
Designer Cynthia Ferguson.
What’s your favourite feature? H&H:
CF: The wall dividing the kitchen from the living space really sings. Seeing the kitchen through the glass is just so unique. This garage was built in the ’90s, but it feels like it has soul and heritage. I didn’t want to strip that out.
The original enamel appliances and backsplash stayed, but Cynthia updated the cabinets and carved out a work area under the window.
How do you H&H: choose wallpaper?
CF: You can go one of two ways: either large-scale with lots of negative space, or a very tight, small print that feels dense.
Cynthia swapped out the dark counter for something lighter and updated the cabinets with new doors and hardware. In place of the metal pendant is something more playful.
The dining area was lacklustre, with a tired carpet and puny art.
To make the
living area feel airy and downplay the angled ceiling, Cynthia chose a large-scale wallpaper with negative space. She had a chair built to match an existing one and reupholstered them both in a leafy fabric.
The living room’s neutral palette had become bland and tired. The console was kept and the armchair was reupholstered to freshen things up.
A console stores games and puzzles. Custom upholstery injects tons of personality into the existing pieces.
What’s your advice for decorating a small space? H&H:
CF: Don’t put only small furniture in small spaces: larger pieces make rooms feel larger. Many people select undersized furniture, then the rooms get cluttered because they have to put more into them, and it ends up looking like a dollhouse instead of a normal room. Also, choose multipurpose pieces: if you’re selecting a table, pick one with a shelf underneath. If it’s an armoire, make sure it has drawers on the bottom.
The former country-style painted coffee table and roll-arm sofa looked dated. Cynthia swapped the coffee table for a wicker version, and layered a punchy rug over a larger sisal rug.
Faux beams frame the vibrant wallpaper and complement the wood furniture and parquet flooring.
This free-flowing, large-scale
wallpaper pattern helps disguise the awkward angles in one of the bedrooms.
In the bedroom, the layout was awkward and not functional.
The ’90s style bathroom had a fussy, damask wallpaper, ornate mirror and a pedestal sink with no storage. The dated Victorian-style pendant over the mirror was removed in favour of of twin sconces. Warm brass fixtures replace the cool metal chrome finishes.
In smaller rooms, Cynthia often wraps the space in the same pattern so the eye isn’t distracted.
Do you have any budget tips for decorating? H&H:
CF: Don’t spend your money on elements that are covered by beds or big pieces of furniture. Rugs often need to be substantial, and that’s expensive. Instead, buy a standard size from a big-box store, then top it with a vintage rug from Etsy, a flea market or a local antique shop for a collected look. A really special rug in a small format won’t cost as much and, in a conversation area, it’s what everybody looks at.
Before, the neutral bedroom lacked a strong focal point and the drapery and carpet were lacklustre.
A wood dresser is styled with art, vases and other objets in hues that echo the graphic wallpaper.
What do you love most about H&H: small-space living?
CF: I love the charm of small spaces. I find large, expansive spaces with no walls more challenging. Your home is supposed to be intimate.
The floor plan, showing the bathroom, kitchen, dining area, living area, and two bedrooms.
Photographer: Illustration by Larissa Reffle
Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Stylist:
Me & Mo Creative, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener
Designer:
Cynthia Ferguson