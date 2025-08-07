Decorating & Design
New & Now: 6 Fun Summer Accents For Your Outdoor Spaces
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on August 7, 2025
Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds
for the home. From trendy pool floats to bright outdoor rugs, these fun summer accents will update your outdoor spaces. Shop the curated collection below!
2) On the Same Wavelength
Handwoven with recycled polyester, the Papajo Performance outdoor rug, created in collaboration with Marimekko, features a
striking pattern inspired by Mayan carvings.
Products:
In Papaya. 8' x 10'. $1,199.
Mobilia
3) Woven Wonder
The Nisa outdoor armchair sports a curved backrest, weatherproof rope detailing and quick-dry cushions,
perfect for lounging on the terrace.
Products:
By Edi & Paolo Ciani. 31½" h. x 37" w. x 31½" d. $999.
West Elm
5) Into the Blue
Retro
florals and bold stripes on the Gullbergsö throw pillows add a hit of colour and pattern on your patio.
Source:
19⅝" sq. $32/pair (including inserts).
Ikea
6) Table Talk
The concrete Calabasas
outdoor dining table is ideal for alfresco dinners with its stylish fluted base and terrazzo composite top.
Products:
30" h. x 79" l. x 36" w. $5,175.
Arcadia Modern Home