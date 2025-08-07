Decorating & Design

New & Now: 6 Fun Summer Accents For Your Outdoor Spaces

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on August 7, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From trendy pool floats to bright outdoor rugs, these fun summer accents will update your outdoor spaces. Shop the curated collection below!

A pool-float in the shape of a loon

1) Floating on Air

Make a splash with the Loon pool float fabricated in hard-wearing vinyl.

Related: Three stunning backyard pools in three unique settings

Products: 72" h. x 84" l. $80. Float-Eh
A white and yellow patterned rug

2) On the Same Wavelength

Handwoven with recycled polyester, the Papajo Performance outdoor rug, created in collaboration with Marimekko, features a striking pattern inspired by Mayan carvings.

Products: In Papaya. 8' x 10'. $1,199. Mobilia
A woven outdoor chair with white cushions.

3) Woven Wonder

The Nisa outdoor armchair sports a curved backrest, weatherproof rope detailing and quick-dry cushions, perfect for lounging on the terrace.

Products: By Edi & Paolo Ciani. 31½" h. x 37" w. x 31½" d. $999. West Elm
A bendy retro portable heater that looks like a lamp.

4) Feel the Heat

With a cantilevered silhouette, the Eclipse Smart-heat Portable electric heater has dimmable LED lighting and a cool ’70s vibe.

Read More: 13 luxe outdoor spaces to swoon over

Products: By Bromic. 98" h. x 28" w. x 90" d. $5,233. ARD Outdoor
two pillows with blue print, one floral, one bold stripes.

5) Into the Blue

Retro florals and bold stripes on the Gullbergsö throw pillows add a hit of colour and pattern on your patio.

Source: 19⅝" sq. $32/pair (including inserts). Ikea
A stone table with reeded base and a speckled stone top.

6) Table Talk

The concrete Calabasas outdoor dining table is ideal for alfresco dinners with its stylish fluted base and terrazzo composite top.

 

Products: 30" h. x 79" l. x 36" w. $5,175. Arcadia Modern Home

Up Next

9 Backyard Ideas That Will Make Your Outdoor Space More Fun

Related Articles

New & Now: 6 Design Finds That Will Add Colour And Dimension To Any Space

Actress Tia Mowry’s Summer Collection With Etsy Is A Monochromatic Dream

20+ Cozy Outdoor Seating Areas That Can Be Enjoyed Day & Night