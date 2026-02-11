How Designers Create the Art Gallery Effect at Home

There’s an art to designing a gallery wall — and these designers have mastered it. We checked in with a few of the experts to see how they turned blank walls into layered, personal displays that tell a story. “How thrilling to have a client with fantastic art,” says designer Colette van den Thillart. “Technically speaking there are many ways to achieve a gallery wall, some people tape up scaled craft paper pieces, or draw it out on paper, but my preferred method is to lay things out on the floor with the shape of gallery area taped out.”

Below, designers reveal how they bring this curated, lived-in look to life.