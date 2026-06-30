Tour A Bathroom With A Contemorary Country Vibe By AKB Design

She took advantage of a large window, placing the tub in front of it, so the beautiful lake view could be appreciated while soaking. The vintage chair, caned door, baskets and patterned rug inject textural interest.

Style goal: A warm, modern country–style bathroom with a neutral palette and natural materials that puts the focus on the lakeside view

What they did: Part of a newly built home, the bathroom design involved incorporating a freestanding tub, storage closet under the eaves, dramatic shower enclosure and a water closet.

Biggest challenge: The vanity needed to be rustic with a modern spin. “It was important to have the same style and vibe for the entire house,” says Audrée. “Pine was also used for the kitchen cabinets and pantry, so we wanted to repeat the wood here.”