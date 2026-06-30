Tour A Bathroom With A Contemorary Country Vibe By AKB Design

“The clients wanted a contemporary country vibe with a lot of natural materials like wood,” says designer Audrée Kemp Bélanger. The rustic pine vanity in this newly built lakeside home in Quebec’s Laurentians subtly references historical Quebec furniture. Set near an antique ladderback chair selected by AKB Design, it gives this bathroom an unmistakable heritage air. “Vintage pieces in this bathroom make it feel timeless and warm, plus they give the space such a unique charm,” she adds.
Scroll down for a look inside this farmhouse bathroom by AKB Design!
Photographer:
Maxime Desbiens
Source:
House & Home
Designer:
Audrée Kemp Bélanger and Jessica Lévesque, AKB Design