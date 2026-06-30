Bathrooms

Tour A Bathroom With A Contemorary Country Vibe By AKB Design

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on June 30, 2026

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“The clients wanted a contemporary country vibe with a lot of natural materials like wood,” says designer Audrée Kemp Bélanger. The rustic pine vanity in this newly built lakeside home in Quebec’s Laurentians subtly references historical Quebec furniture. Set near an antique ladderback chair selected by AKB Design, it gives this bathroom an unmistakable heritage air. “Vintage pieces in this bathroom make it feel timeless and warm, plus they give the space such a unique charm,” she adds.

Scroll down for a look inside this farmhouse bathroom by AKB Design!

The clients were enamoured with a porcelain tile with warm beige veining that accents the warmth of the pine vanity and brass fixtures.

The designers: Audrée Kemp Bélanger (pictured) and Jessica Lévesque, AKB Design

How long did the project take? The house took 1 year to build

Size: 210 sq.ft., plus a 30-sq.ft. water closet

Custom elements:

  • Vanity, shower enclosure with storage ledge
  • Storage closet with caned door

She took advantage of a large window, placing the tub in front of it, so the beautiful lake view could be appreciated while soaking. The vintage chair, caned door, baskets and patterned rug inject textural interest.

Style goal: A warm, modern country–style bathroom with a neutral palette and natural materials that puts the focus on the lakeside view

What they did: Part of a newly built home, the bathroom design involved incorporating a freestanding tub, storage closet under the eaves, dramatic shower enclosure and a water closet.

Biggest challenge: The vanity needed to be rustic with a modern spin. “It was important to have the same style and vibe for the entire house,” says Audrée. “Pine was also used for the kitchen cabinets and pantry, so we wanted to repeat the wood here.”

The designers skipped the hardware to put a focus on the pine vanity’s knotty wood grain, with casual open storage below.

Designer advice:

    • Place the tub in front of a window, if possible, or add interest to the wall above the tub with art.
    • Add vintage pieces for character.
    • Create symmetry: in this space, the tub is centred opposite the vanity.
    • A water closet is a great option for privacy.
    • Inject colour with towels and runners: here, purple towels pick up the rug’s plummy tones.
Photographer:

Maxime Desbiens

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Audrée Kemp Bélanger and Jessica Lévesque, AKB Design

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