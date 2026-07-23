From The Archives: Inside Hockey Players’ Homes

An outdoor kitchen with a smoker, pizza oven and fridge is on the other side of the fireplace.

The ensuite’s Dekton floor flows into the wet room. The trough sink, and steel and glass enclosure have a similarly industrial vibe.

For most professional hockey players, the rink is home.

Even if you’re not a die-hard fan of the game, you may wonder how pro players really live, because even world-class NHLers need a place to retreat to when they’re not on the ice. Step inside the homes of the players we’ve shown in H&H. Scroll down to see inside hockey players’ homes!





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Carey and Angela Price

For former Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, being surrounded by nature is an antidote to life in the white-hot glare of professional hockey. Known for his calm demeanour on the ice, the 2014 Olympic gold medallist was born in Vancouver and raised in Anahim Lake, B.C. In 2011, Carey and his wife, Angela, who owns clothing brands ByAngela the Label and fan apparel line Line Change, bought a rustic house with mountain views in Kelowna, B.C., as an off-season escape. In 2019, they decided to make it their permanent home to share with kids Liv, Millie and Lincoln. “We love anything that gets us outdoors,” says Carey. “Kelowna is our sanctuary; it’s very relaxing while still offering plenty of adventure.”





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The couple hired designer Kyla Ray to renovate, redecorate and carve out a more private guest space. “The house had an unusual layout and needed personality,” says Kyla. “The plan was to do a reno, but it quickly snowballed in scope.” Kyla describes the style as “modern farmhouse,” including shiplap, black fixtures, textured grasscloth and fireclay tile. “Angela was really inspired by Montauk, New York, and she doesn’t like too much color,” says Kyla with a laugh. “So the palette is black, white and hints of grey, with lots of custom white oak millwork for warmth.”





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Angela wanted an organized space with lots of natural light, since the house doubles as a photo studio for her clothing brands. An open-concept plan is perfect for the kids to easily move through. The sectional is upholstered in performance fabric to withstand spills. To temper the lighter tones, punchy black elements are a recurring motif, seen in the stained shiplap panelling, metal railings, pendants, window frames and even the shower enclosures.





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In the principal bedroom, the panelled walls and angled board-and-batten ceiling provide texture. Glass doors lead to a patio.





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The ensuite’s Dekton floor flows into the wet room. The trough sink, and steel and glass enclosure have a similarly industrial vibe.





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In the living room, glass panels slide open, making it easy to access the outdoor space.



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An outdoor kitchen with a smoker, pizza oven and fridge is on the other side of the fireplace.

“They really wanted that indoor-outdoor living space,” says Kyla.





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Out back is a separate building with a living space, kitchenette, gym, bathroom with steam shower, infrared sauna, and a full-height cold plunge pool on the deck. This is Carey’s domain, coined the Fun House. “When I need time to myself, I head to the Fun House. I’m known to really dig in to a hobby and that’s where I do it.” An avid angler and hunter, Carey even has a dressing station here for deer and other game. The adjacent covered bay accommodates the family’s Airstream camper.





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For Carey, an ideal day in Kelowna is dropping the kids off at school, working out in the Fun House, including time in the sauna and cold plunge pool, then getting outdoors to hunt, fish or scout. After school, he’ll take the kids for horseback riding lessons and enjoys riding himself. “When I was travelling for hockey, I missed a lot. It’s been fun to get more involved in the day-to-day stuff with the kids,” says Carey. “This is a place where we plan to make a lot of memories. When I’m here, my focus is on family, health and wellness, and enjoying the time I have with my kids.”

Photographer: Janis Nicolay

Designer: Kyla Ray

Architecture: Ron Hart

Landscape Design: Alexander Suvajac





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Vince Dunn

In 2023, Vince bought this newly built penthouse for off-season stints in Toronto, his hometown. The C-shaped space is 2,455 square feet, with a wraparound balcony and sweeping views of the CN Tower.





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“It’s a stunning penthouse with great ceiling height and lots of glass, but those elements can leave a space feeling cold and sterile,” says Jaclyn Genovese of Spaces by Jacflash. The three-month-long reno involved stripping back the space, then layering in softness, natural materials, texture and custom furniture. “I was inspired by the idea of a European minimalist sanctuary,” she says of the condo’s aesthetic.





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Many of the walls got a limewash treatment so they’d have a sun-baked appearance. “The limewash creates depth and warmth, giving the space a lot of character.” One of the best examples is in Vince’s office, which seems smudged in rich indigo.





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“The organic shapes and handcrafted imperfections add depth and texture,” says Jaclyn of the Turkish pottery in the bedroom.

Photographer: Niamh Barry

Designer: Jaclyn Genovese





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Jenna and Michael Hutchinson

When Maple Leafs goalie Michael Hutchinson married Jenna Hutchinson, he knew she wasn’t going to be a stereotypical “hockey wife.” And he was right. Her busy career running a successful Winnipeg cake shop, Jenna Rae Cakes, meant that she was often at home while he was on the road with the team. And then came her biggest challenge yet: building and decorating their new home. When they eventually needed more space for their baby, Lilah, 2, Jenna was up for the challenge of building something new with the help of Artista Homes and local designer Jaclyn Peters — a process that ending up being a two-year adventure.

Photographer Ariana Tennyson

Designer Jaclyn Peters

House & Home June 2021





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Set over three levels, the 2,400-square-foot house is decorated in a relaxed mix of modern style and vintage flair. Michael, in particular, wanted a house that was open and great for entertaining, a place where his kids would want to bring their friends to play. “I’ve been on the road for my whole career,” he says. “This is my 11th year of playing hockey and renting, so to have a home of my own where I can have friends and family over is a dream. I never want to leave.” The chic living room is surprisingly kid-friendly with easy-care rugs and flooring, durable fabrics and soft furniture.

Photographer Ariana Tennyson

Designer Jaclyn Peters

House & Home June 2021





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A row of pendants illuminates the 14-foot-long kitchen island clad in quartz with a waterfall edge, and dusty blue cabinets add cool color. “I love cooking, and I’m not always the neatest,” says Michael with a laugh. “The oversized island gives me room to spread out and we can entertain people at the same time.”

Photographer Ariana Tennyson

Designer Jaclyn Peters

House & Home June 2021





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The live-edge dining table is custom-designed to have a modern Parisian look. Jenna and Jaclyn worked closely together on key design decisions. Many rooms in the house have a more neutral, tone-on-tone base, giving Jaclyn the opportunity to layer in interesting textures, brass accents, and colorful rugs, throws and pillows for a warm and inviting look.

Photographer Ariana Tennyson

Designer Jaclyn Peters

House & Home June 2021





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An upstairs landing that overlooks the front yard does double duty as an office.

Photographer Ariana Tennyson

Designer Jaclyn Peters

House & Home June 2021





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Jaclyn’s design directive was simple: add some character, make it interesting and keep things warm and inviting. Perfect for catching the game, the basement has a mix of warm textures and rich fabrics. A plaster fireplace surround adds a traditional element.

Photographer Ariana Tennyson

Designer Jaclyn Peters

House & Home June 2021





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“Michael liked the idea of a hidden room,” says Jaclyn. “When closed, the ensuite door blends seamlessly into the wall, concealing the principal bathroom.”

Photographer Ariana Tennyson

Designer Jaclyn Peters

House & Home June 2021





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Large-format porcelain tile on the walls and floor surrounds the freestanding tub, with black accents in the fixtures and art anchoring the elegant space.

Photographer Ariana Tennyson

Designer Jaclyn Peters

House & Home June 2021





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Hali and Andrew MacDonald

When you’re married to an NHL hockey player, you move a lot. In Hali MacDonald’s case, her husband, Andrew, had spent a decade as a defenceman for the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers. When he retired last year, Hali was more than ready to settle down. The self-taught designer wanted their family home — they have two children, Mason, 5, and Sage, 2 — to enjoy the airy lightness of contemporary design and the lived-in comfort of an old world country property.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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The result is a 5,227-square-foot house in Oakville, Ontario, with East Coast shingle style and interiors that are layered with elegant antiques, statement light fixtures, lush textures, and even an aboveground wine cellar. The home’s extra-wide lot made it a natural fit for Hali’s vision of a traditional East Coast shingle–style home with gambrel roofs. “I’ve always loved gambrel roofs, and that became the starting point for the design,” says Hali.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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“I always treat the ceiling as a fifth wall,” says Hali, who used tongue-and-groove panelling and wooden beams to add warmth to the family room. “We chose a lot of natural materials such as wood, stone and metal that have been used in home-building for centuries; they add so much character and warmth to a space,” she adds.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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On her inspiration for the formal dining area, Hali says, “I wanted it to feel light and pretty and a bit more feminine than the rest of the home.”

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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The kitchen design balances old and new, combining wooden beams and antiqued brass hardware with vintage Calacatta marble counters and light cabinets. The custom vent hood “became the object we designed the whole kitchen around,” says Hali. “I love that it brought an industrial vibe to a more traditional kitchen.”

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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A flowing silk bedskirt and crushed velvet upholstery add a soft, romantic feel to the principal bedroom.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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With its Calacatta marble and travertine flooring and nature-inspired chandelier, the principal bathroom is both luxurious and serene.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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In Sage’s bedroom, soft surfaces and pale colors are complemented by pretty wallpaper and a sleek brass ceiling fixture.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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The outdoor living room has a firepit and comfy woven furniture, perfect for enjoying a glass of wine in the evening.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates

House & Home May 2021





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Dina and Jason Arnott

The life of a professional hockey player means moving at the drop of a puck, but retired two-time NHL All-Star Jason Arnott is now settled in Dallas with his wife, Dina, and their two kids, Chase, 12, and Lola, 6. Drafted as a 19-year-old to the Edmonton Oilers, Jason played for the Dallas Stars for four years and was eager to return to the city’s warm weather and devoted sports fans.

Photographer Nathan Schroder

Designer Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

House & Home November 2016





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The Canadian couple built an 8,100-square-foot home designed by award-winning local architecture firm Stocker Hoesterey Montenegro. Dina, who attended the Parsons School of Design for urban planning and interior design, describes the home’s look as “rock star … with family. A Mick Jagger-style Brit estate with lush English gardens, floral wallpaper and contemporary art.” Though the home is only a couple of years old, the plantings look established. Beds of pink rosebushes and climbing plants bordered by manicured boxwood hedges add softness to the pared-back stucco exterior.

Photographer Nathan Schroder

Designer Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

House & Home November 2016





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In the kitchen, a luxurious Himalayan white marble backsplash wraps around the cooking area and contrasts the black hood.

Photographer Nathan Schroder

Designer Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

House & Home November 2016





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A dark wall color in the dining room gives the space intimacy, while a vintage Italian chandelier and leather chairs add a luxe note.

Photographer Nathan Schroder

Designer Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

House & Home November 2016





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This covered, open-air seating area overlooking the pool (and equipped with hidden, motorized mosquito screens) is Jason’s go-to spot to catch the game, or to review hockey footage while scouting for the St. Louis Blues.

Photographer Nathan Schroder

Designer Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

House & Home November 2016





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In the principal bedroom, a snowflake-like chandelier looks ethereal against the cerused pecky cypress wood ceiling.

Photographer Nathan Schroder

Designer Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

House & Home November 2016





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In Dina’s boudoir, hand-painted Gracie paper is an elegant nod to the wallpaper’s popularity in the South. The floating vanity is built into the window well for maximum daylight when applying makeup, while toiletries are stored in Dina’s “mini Sephora” floating cabinet to the right.

Photographer Nathan Schroder

Designer Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

House & Home November 2016





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Trevor Linden

Retired hockey star and former Vancouver Canucks captain Trevor Linden always knew he wanted to retire on the west coast, so when a townhouse in Whistler’s Snowy Creek went on the market, Linden wasted no time in buying it. After renting it out for just over a decade, Linden gutted and renovated the five-storey unit with help from his brother, contractor Jamie Linden, and designer David Nicolay.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & Home March 2013





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David transformed the kitchen from builder-basic to contemporary hideaway by concealing the double fridges and freezer drawer within white lacquer cabinets and using natural hues with clean lines. Green chairs and accessories add a fun hit of green in an otherwise neutral area.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & Home March 2013





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Mare Bianco limestone tiles and oak cabinets are juxtaposed by the clean modernity of Caesarstone counters and white lacquer cabinets. The stretch of narrow wood cabinets contributes to the open, uncluttered look and adds warmth to the cool white counters.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & Home March 2013





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Across from the kitchen and dining area is Trevor’s living room. High ceilings and clean lines make it a relaxing, tranquil space for reading or socializing. The existing fireplace was updated with unglazed porcelain tile and, since no mantel was built, the texture remains the focal point. Neutral colors and natural materials are consistent with the flow of the open-concept main floor.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & HomeMarch 2013





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David recessed the TV to save space. A built-in sofa seats ten, making this room a perfect gathering place for friends and family. The Brent Comber coffee tables lend an elegant rusticity to the space, while a painting by celebrated B.C. artist Gordon Smith visually links the interior with the outdoors.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & Home March 2013





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Just off of the kitchen is this floating steel staircase. Wood treads match the rest of the home and frameless glass guards offer sculptural impact without blocking the flow of light.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & Home March 2013





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The loft space is masculine without being heavy, and matches the feel of the rest of the home while offering a more private place to read and relax. Custom-made shelves keep clutter in check. White walls, large windows and exposed wood beams in the vaulted ceiling keep the loft bright and airy.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & Home March 2013





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The king-size bed from Carmel Furniture Design dominates the principal bedroom, while the Brent Comber side table adds a natural note. The use of earthy colors creates a stress-free, relaxed vibe.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & Home March 2013





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Designed as a wet room, this main bathroom has an airy style. The mirrors, neutral colors and high ceiling make the room appear larger than it is, and no-fuss cabinets corral toiletries. The floating vanity and toilet have visual lightness and are practical when cleaning the floor.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer David Nicolay

House & Home March 2013





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Kimberly and David Jones

Onetime high school sweethearts in North Vancouver, the couple set out on a years-long journey that took them to Denver, where David first played in the NHL for the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary and, finally, Minnesota. Along the way, they married, had three kids (Ronan, 9, Greta, 6, and Hugh, 4) and owned seven houses.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Interior Design: Kelly Deck, Architectural Design: Su Casa

House & Home November 2021





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When David recently retired, they were overjoyed to return to their roots in North Vancouver to build and design their forever home with the help of Kelly Deck, and settle down for the long term. The home also needed to set the stage for the holidays, where they’d create new traditions and welcome extended family.“I dreamed of building a few things in this house for the holiday experience,” says Kimberly.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Interior Design: Kelly Deck, Architectural Design: Su Casa

House & Home November 2021





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The massive hearth in the great room of their North Vancouver home is a special gathering place for the family of five. “We lived in Denver for six years, and we’d often head to the mountains and sit around ski lodges with huge fireplaces,” says Kimberly. The family now spends Christmas Eve singing together around the substantial fireplace, and the kids love to put on shows.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Interior Design: Kelly Deck, Architectural Design: Su Casa

House & Home November 2021





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The holiday theme is carried into the kitchen with greenery and candelabras that flank the range. Kelly chose two colors for the traditional frame cabinets: Benjamin Moore’s Halo and Sherwin-Williams’ Mindful Gray.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Interior Design: Kelly Deck, Architectural Design: Su Casa

House & Home November 2021





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Holiday traditions were a huge part of Kimberly’s childhood. “Growing up, my family home was all about Christmas: cedar boughs on the stairs, so much cooking in the kitchen, my mom and dad baking cookies and delivering them to family and friends,” she says.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Interior Design: Kelly Deck, Architectural Design: Su Casa

House & Home November 2021





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The front entry’s tumbled stone floor is classic but durable, perfect for kids and pets. Another key architectural feature built with Christmas in mind was the main stairway and landing. Kimberly says ’Twas the Night Before Christmas left a lasting impression on her as a child. “The moment those kids come down those stairs and into the living room — that was so magical to me,” she says.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Interior Design: Kelly Deck, Architectural Design: Su Casa

House & Home November 2021





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Designer Kelly Deck sets the table in the light-filled dining room. “We chose to use rich, muted tones throughout,” she says. In keeping with the nostalgic vibe, Kimberly sourced antique velvet ribbon and accents on Etsy in the U.K.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Interior Design: Kelly Deck, Architectural Design: Su Casa

House & Home November 2021





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The exterior living room has cosy throws and a vintage fondue set that are ideal for West Coast winter evenings.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Interior Design: Kelly Deck, Architectural Design: Su Casa

House & Home November 2021





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Kirk McLean

With a view like this, it’s no wonder former Canuck goaltender Kirk McLean chose to settle in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighborhood. The nature-entrenched hillside was the perfect match for his down-to-earth personality.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home October 2008





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An expansive window floods the kitchen with light and affords views of a lush garden. Designer Wendy Williams Watt wanted the kitchen island to feel solid and sculptural, so she stained it ebony and topped it with black granite. Rather than use barstools, she set a long, low leather seat by the window to accommodate guests but keep them out of the way.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home October 2008





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Clean and spare but utterly comfortable, the living room is a mix of traditional and updated pieces with lots of strong shapes and minimum clutter. The old coffee table, which Kirk has had for years, pairs handsomely with a tweed Ralph Lauren sofa and an antique Chinese cabinet. A simple sisal area rug defines the space.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home October 2008





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Wendy played light and dark finishes off each other to moody effect in the living room. To give the hearth more presence, she recreated an idea she picked up at the Mondrian hotel in L.A.: she added a 6″ deep white tablet (of drywall) behind the wooden mantel, which has a surround of lustrous deep brown porcelain tile.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home October 2008





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The den is Kirk’s favorite room. Previously a gloomy spare bedroom, it was opened up by adding french doors along the back wall and creating a small garden reading area outside. The walls are covered in French pen-and-ink drawings.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home October 2008





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Kirk McLean’s Former Bachelor Pad

Kirk’s bachelor pad, featured in our April 2006 issue, has a handsome, classic aesthetic. Mud hues used throughout counter the abundant natural light. In the living room, slouchy, feet-friendly furniture creates an inviting space. Two leather club chairs, a classic rolled-arm sofa and round ottoman are traditional elements. Tall windows overlook a spectacular view of Stanley Park, English Bay and the Vancouver skyline.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home April 2006





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“Kirk has a beautiful style,” says Wendy. “He likes classic and traditional design, but with an edge.” That’s certainly true of his condo kitchen. Bar height chairs slipcovered in white denim pull up to the eating bar clad in a polished marble countertop. They contrast the ebony-stained Shaker-style cabinetry, which adds traditional character.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home April 2006





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The eating nook in Kirk’s kitchen is defined by a corner banquette covered in canvas with a traditional linear stripe. “I like a dress shirt,” says Wendy. Drapery made from tweed suiting fabric, a cashmere toss pillow and a floral iron chandelier enhance the warm, casual look.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home April 2006





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A beveled mirror brings in the views seen through the window. The bed was custom-made to look like a sofa — inviting, soft and low. The space’s subdued palette and masculine pieces add warmth. A white pendant light and minimal accessories lend a modern feel.

Photographer Kim Christie

Designer Wendy Williams Watt

House & Home April 2006





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Wayne Gretzky’s Palatial California Estate

Janet and Wayne Gretzky

Set in the picturesque Santa Monica Mountains, Wayne Gretzky’s stately home, featured in our October 2005 issue, is a little slice of heaven. The porte cochère at the house’s entrance exemplifies the symmetrical Georgian exterior. A dramatic fountain echoes the interior’s ornate architectural detailing.

Photographer Erhard Pfeiffer

Designer Architect, Richard Landry

House & Home October 2005





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The parlor, off the foyer, exudes an elegant mix of English, Asian and Regency influences. The richly hued silk upholstery pops against the white-glazed walls and ebonized walnut floors. Luxurious gilt pieces tie in with the fireplace’s hearth and surround made of ivory and gold onyx.

Photographer Erhard Pfeiffer

Designer Architect, Richard Landry

House & Home October 2005





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In the Gretzky kitchen, the beadboard-panelled ceiling and range hoods, butcher-block countertops and a chunky tea-stained oak top on the island imbue a homey look. The precise floral hood trim reflects the extensive moldings used throughout the home. The louvered pocket door leads to a large walk-in pantry.

Photographer Erhard Pfeiffer

Designer Architect, Richard Landry

House & Home October 2005





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With French doors (not visible) that lead to the Gretzkys’ beautiful garden, intricate floral motifs and a green-based palette (in the bespoke silk-blend cotton area rug, deep olive mohair-covered sofa, and green onyx fireplace surround), the living room has a soothing botanical look.

Photographer Erhard Pfeiffer

Designer Architect, Richard Landry

House & Home October 2005





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In Wayne’s private study, rich, dark walnut panelling and built-ins contribute to a library-like aesthetic. Beloved hockey memorabilia, like a Warhol portrait of Wayne, his #99 jersey and a Detroit Red Wings jersey that belonged to Gordie Howe, personalize the room.

Photographer Erhard Pfeiffer

Designer Architect, Richard Landry

House & Home October 2005





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In his wife Janet’s private tub room, the bath enclosure is defined by an arch with detailing that emulates a keystone and pillars. The floral and lattice pattern on the tub’s apron is French-inspired. The ivory and cream palette makes for a soothing retreat.

Photographer Erhard Pfeiffer

Designer Architect, Richard Landry

House & Home October 2005