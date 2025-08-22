Inside A Contemporary Country Retreat by Designer Sam Sacks

Heather Dryden and Peter Miller have an affinity for country life. “We’ve been skiing at Devil’s Glen for 22 years, renting each winter in Creemore,” says Heather. “We’ve also become avid cyclists and appreciate that the area has some of the best cycling in Ontario.” Once the kids were leaving for university, the couple started thinking about downsizing in Toronto and buying and building in Creemore, where they’d be in close proximity to summer and winter sports, and the many friends they’d made there over the years.

In 2019, Heather and Peter purchased 22 hectares of land just outside of Creemore. Peter works as an investment banker in Toronto, so they downsized in the city and started planning the new country house. The property, which reminded Peter of “the rolling hills of England,” came with a cute but run-down log home. Their longtime designer Sam Sacks quickly renovated, transforming it into a cosy modern retreat from which the couple could plan their dream house: a 4,380-square-foot, barn-style new-build in a contemporary country style.