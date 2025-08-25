Decorating & Design
9 Stylish Nightstands With Plenty of Storage To Shop Now
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on August 25, 2025
These handsome nightstands with functional storage will elevate
your bedrooms and provide a designated spot for nighttime essentials such as books, lotions and water carafes. Nightstand clutter no more! Below, shop options with vintage-inspired silhouettes, adjustable sliding doors, leather-wrapped handles and more.
2) Burl
Designed in collaboration with Pierce & Ward, this nightstand has a
vintage-inspired silhouette and luxe burl veneer.
Products:
In Light Nutmeg. 26" h. x 18¼" w. x 18" d. $899.
West Elm
3) Tamba
Black-stained, oak-veneer slats and adjustable sliding doors
lean contemporary while brass details add a touch of glam.
Products:
In Black. 22" h. x 17" w. x 15" d. $399.
Must
6) Rosedale
Leather-wrapped iron handles give this oak-veneer bedside table a
tailored look.
Products:
In Yucca by Four Hands. 26" h. x 27¼" w. x 19½" d. $1,159.
Arcadia Modern Home
8) Elmonte
A
mid-century modern–style bedside table with a curvy teak-veneer frame, walnut finish and round pedestal legs.
Products:
20" h. x 24" w. x 15½" d. $899.
Mobilia
9) Metro
This sleek nightstand’s
painted finish sets off the brushed brass base and hardware.
Products:
In Dark Grey. 26" h. x 26" w. x 18" d. $2,985.
Elte