Decorating & Design

9 Stylish Nightstands With Plenty of Storage To Shop Now

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on August 25, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

These handsome nightstands with functional storage will elevate your bedrooms and provide a designated spot for nighttime essentials such as books, lotions and water carafes. Nightstand clutter no more! Below, shop options with vintage-inspired silhouettes, adjustable sliding doors, leather-wrapped handles and more.

1) Silhouette

Rosette pulls are a feminine touch on this minimalist, poplar-veneer bedside table, complete with soft-closing drawers.

Shop: Au Lit Fine Linens is Toronto’s luxury bedding destination

Products: In Eggshell. 28¼" h. x 26" w. x 18" d. $2,700. Bernhardt Furniture Company

2) Burl

Designed in collaboration with Pierce & Ward, this nightstand has a vintage-inspired silhouette and luxe burl veneer.

Products: In Light Nutmeg. 26" h. x 18¼" w. x 18" d. $899. West Elm

3) Tamba

Black-stained, oak-veneer slats and adjustable sliding doors lean contemporary while brass details add a touch of glam.

Products: In Black. 22" h. x 17" w. x 15" d. $399. Must

4) Bobbin

Hand-carved and hand-painted, made from sustainably sourced teak.

Products: In Duckling by Turner Pocock. 25 3/5" h. x 17¾" sq. Approx. $2,449. Chelsea Textiles

5) Montana

Half-moon handles and reeded drawers bring visual interest to this handsome MDF nightstand.

Related: Lynda Reeves on what makes this quirky country bedroom work

Products: 22" h. x 20" w. x 11" d. $109. Structube

6) Rosedale

Leather-wrapped iron handles give this oak-veneer bedside table a tailored look.

Products: In Yucca by Four Hands. 26" h. x 27¼" w. x 19½" d. $1,159. Arcadia Modern Home

7) Canton

With Shaker-inspired drawers and Parsons-style legs, this oak night table has an inset glass top that’s practical for vases and drinks.

Read More: Great ideas for a bedroom refresh

Products: In Homestead Gray. 27½" h. x 23½" w. x 20" d. $2,130. Ethan Allen

8) Elmonte

A mid-century modern–style bedside table with a curvy teak-veneer frame, walnut finish and round pedestal legs.

Products: 20" h. x 24" w. x 15½" d. $899. Mobilia

9) Metro

This sleek nightstand’s painted finish sets off the brushed brass base and hardware.

Products: In Dark Grey. 26" h. x 26" w. x 18" d. $2,985. Elte
Source:

House & Home

Up Next

This Headboard Style Is A Designer Favourite

Related Articles

15+ Bedside Tables That Marry Storage With Style

Step Inside Designer Carmeon Hamilton’s Bold & Beautiful Bedroom

30 Effortlessly Chic Bohemian Bedrooms You’ll Want To Live In