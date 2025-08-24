Decorating & Design
10+ Stunning Spaces With Statement Lighting
Author: Wendy Jacob and Talia Hart
Published on August 24, 2025
Whether it’s the result of designer collaborations with established brands, or the rise of independent makers spawned by Etsy, it’s never been easier to find statement lighting that could double as sculpture. Mass-produced fixtures are being nudged out of the limelight for one-of-a-kind finds, mid-mod shapes and finer pieces with slim profiles. Below, see how statement lighting can bring life to rooms!
A
Gem pendant by Giopato & Coombes has the abstracted look of a flower, which synchs with the petal-shaped chair backs and curvy banquette. Made of stardust, the light’s soft and elongated gems are created in linear, circular and vertical compositions, like crystal sculptures.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Clare Forndran and Danielle de Francesco, Forward Interiors
A large glimmering glass chandelier with warm metal accents adds major glamour and a touch of everyday sparkle above a
dining table.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: East Design House
Two trendy Anders lights by
Pinch London are sculpted out of undulating layers of fibre derived from a banana plant. The result is a weightless look that defies gravity.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Shauna Walton
In this walk-in closet, a petal-like fixture has a feminine feel with a warm metallic interior and drapey folds that
mimic a skirt.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Architecture, Stan Makow; design, Michaela Burns
This iconic fixture by Vancouver’s
Bocci resembles a grouping of planets. “We were able to select the glass colours to support the clients’ artwork and outdoor tones, and we placed the globes so that they wouldn’t obstruct the view,” says designer Stephanie Brown.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Architecture, Stuart Howard Architects/Design, Stephanie Brown
A brass chandelier has a warm, organic and sculptural effect in
this Toronto home. The natural materials in this family room include Venetian plaster and wood beams.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: East Design House
In this Toronto
condo, jewel-like lighting that mimics suspended candles or wind chimes turns this space into a glamorous escape.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Jodie Rosen
This sleek chandelier suits the relaxed vibe and straight lines of this
vacation home by designer Nam Dang-Mitchell.
Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
In this
Toronto Victorian, dark millwork and the iconic Zettle’z 5 pendant chandelier is bedecked with sheets of paper covered in playful bursts of text and drawings.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective
In this
East Coast home designed by Sappho Griffin of Henhouse Interiors , a coconut bead chandelier keeps the vibe interesting and unexpected. “I didn’t hesitate on Sappho’s decorating suggestions, although the coconut bead light fixture was a surprise,” says the homeowner, Rachel Shano. “I worried about it at the time, but now I can’t imagine anything else there.”
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Sappho Griffin, Henhouse Designs
In this
Toronto home by designer Ali Budd, every moment is an opportunity for unexpected, bold design moves that make a statement. In the living room, this artful chandelier bedecked with green leaves. Abstracted cherry blossoms accent the floral upholstery.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Ali Budd
A dramatic kitchen requires equally impactful lighting to match the movement of these Ijen Blue slabs. These glass orbs are an effervescent note that stretch out
across the island.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Ali Budd
In this
Newfoundland home, a contemporary but pared-back pendant is playful against the beadboard walls. The colours pick up the kitchen palette.
Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Designer: Susan Drover