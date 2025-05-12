Recipe
May 12, 2025
Strawberry Cream Cheese Slab Pie
“The pie shows off the berries just coming into season in the spring, ribboned into a base of sweet cream cheese in a buttery crust,” says chef Bill Clark.
Directions
Yield: Makes 24 Servings
Make Crust
- To food processor add 2 cups of flour, 1 tbsp of sugar and 1 tsp of salt, and pulse to combine. Add half of butter to food processor. Pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal and there are pea-size pieces of butter remaining. Transfer mixture to large bowl and repeat process with second half of ingredients.
- Drizzle cold water, a couple of tablespoons at a time, over butter-flour mixture. Using fingertips, incorporate water, being careful to not overwork or knead, until dough sticks together but isn’t sticky. Gently press into disc and wrap tightly with plastic. Refrigerate for at least 60 minutes, up to overnight. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
Make Jam
- To medium saucepan add hulled and sliced strawberries. Add sugar, lemon juice and salt. Cook over medium heat until strawberries begin to soften and juices are released, about 8 minutes.
- Into small bowl, ladle about a quarter cup of strawberry juice. Whisk in cornstarch until completely combined and smooth. Return to saucepan and continue to cook, until mixture comes to a boil and is thickened. Spread on sheet pan and cool in refrigerator.
Make Cream Cheese Filling
- In food processor, combine cream cheese, sugar, eggs, lemon zest, salt and flour. Set aside until ready to use.
Assemble and Bake
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Divide dough into thirds. On well-floured surface, roll two-thirds into 15½” x 20½” rectangle. Line half-sheet pan with dough; it should come up sides with ¼” overlap. Pro tip: You can roll the dough out on a silicone oven mat and make the transfer to the pan extra easy.
- Spread Cream Cheese Filling evenly over pie shell, then place sheet pan in fridge while you prepare remaining crust.
- Roll remaining one-third of dough into rectangle, roughly 9″ x 20″. Using roller cutter, slice dough lengthwise into strips, 1½” wide and 20″ long.
- Remove filled crust from fridge and dot cream cheese with strawberry jam. Jam should be evenly distributed, but some patches of cream cheese should show.
- Lay pie crust strips across pie on top of jam on diagonal. You may basketweave them if desired. Finish by tucking in ¼” overhang over ends of strips. Brush crust with egg wash and sprinkle with raw sugar.
- Transfer pie to floor of oven (or very lowest rack) and bake for 10 minutes. Move to rack in centre of oven and bake until crust is golden and crisp, another 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool completely.
- Slice pie in 4″x 6″ grid to create 24 servings. Store pie in fridge, tightly wrapped in plastic, for up to 1 week. Before serving, either bring to room temperature on counter or place in warm oven for a couple of minutes.
Source:
Recipes from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved