Defining The Modern Kitchen: For 110 Years, Thermador Has Shaped How We Cook. Its Newest Induction Range Reimagines Performance For How We Live Today

Thermador’s new 30-inch induction range brings professional performance into a more compact footprint.

From its earliest breakthroughs to today’s design-forward appliances, Thermador’s legacy has always been rooted in one idea: innovation should make life feel effortless. This philosophy continues to resonate in kitchens that are as much about gathering as they are about cooking; spaces where performance and beauty carry equal weight.

That legacy continues with the introduction of Thermador’s new 30-inch induction range – a refined expression of professional performance, reimagined for modern living.

Designed with a smaller footprint, the range is thoughtfully suited to today’s urban homes and open-concept spaces, where every element must balance function with form. Its presence is understated yet purposeful – an appliance that complements its environment while quietly elevating it.