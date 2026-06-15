Decorating & Design
Defining The Modern Kitchen: For 110 Years, Thermador Has Shaped How We Cook. Its Newest Induction Range Reimagines Performance For How We Live Today
Published on June 15, 2026
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Today’s kitchens are expected to do more than ever before. It is where meals take shape, conversations unfold and moments are shared. Performance, once defined by output alone, now extends to how seamlessly a space supports the rhythms of everyday life – and how it makes us feel.
For 110 years,
Thermador has helped define this evolution, not by following trends, but by setting the standard for what the kitchen can be.
Thermador’s new 30-inch induction range brings professional performance into a more compact footprint.
From its earliest breakthroughs to today’s design-forward appliances, Thermador’s legacy has always been rooted in one idea: innovation should make life feel effortless. This philosophy continues to resonate in kitchens that are as much about gathering as they are about cooking; spaces where performance and beauty carry equal weight.
That legacy continues with the introduction of Thermador’s new 30-inch induction range – a refined expression of professional performance, reimagined for modern living.
Designed with a smaller footprint, the range is thoughtfully suited to today’s urban homes and open-concept spaces, where every element must balance function with form. Its presence is understated yet purposeful – an appliance that complements its environment while quietly elevating it.
A 4.6-cu. ft. oven with 11 cooking modes offers flexibility and ease for everyday meals to more ambitious recipes.
At the heart of the range is a 4.6-cu. ft. oven with 11 cooking modes, offering flexibility for every meal from weeknight dinners to more ambitious menus. On top, the induction cooktop delivers cooking precision in a way that feels almost intuitive. Its extra-large flexible cooking zone accommodates oversized cookware while a suite of smart features works intuitively in the background, supporting a more fluid way of cooking.
HeatShift® allows you to move seamlessly from a high-heat sauté to a gentle simmer simply by shifting your pot. MoveMode® follows a similar logic, automatically adjusting heat levels as cookware moves across the surface.
Features like HeatShift® and MoveMode® provide a cooking experience that feels fluid, responsive and intuitive.
There’s also an emphasis on speed and efficiency that feels very relevant now. Induction technology brings water to a fast boil and responds instantly to temperature changes, reducing the pauses that interrupt the rhythm of cooking. The result is time reclaimed – moments that can be spent setting the table, finishing a dish or simply being present.
These innovations work seamlessly in the background, making cooking feel easy and effortless.
Thoughtful details like an integrated warming drawer extend the functionality of the range beyond the cooking process, keeping dishes ready to be served.
After 110 years of innovation, Thermador continues to look ahead for new ways to shape kitchens that are more responsive, more efficient, and better suited to how we cook and gather today. It is an approach rooted not only in performance, but in possibility: creating spaces where beauty and function are not separate, but inherently connected.
To learn more about the new Induction Range collection, visit
Thermador.ca. You can also experience Thermador craftsmanship firsthand at Thermador Experience & Design Centres in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver or book a virtual appointment.