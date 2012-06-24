Easy Tiramisu Recipe

2/3 cup light cream 4 tbsp confectioners’ sugar Generous 1 cup mascarpone 1 tsp vanilla extract 3 tbsp Marsala wine (or brandy or Tia Maria) Generous 3/4 cup strong coffee or espresso, cooled to room temperature 20-24 sponge fingers (savoiardi) Unsweetened cocoa powder, to dust

Directions

Step 1: Whip the cream with 3 tbsp confectioners’ sugar until evenly blended, then beat in the mascarpone, vanilla extract, and 1 tbsp Marsala.

Step 2: Sweeten the coffee with the remaining 1 tbsp confectioners’ sugar, stir to dissolve, then add the rest of the Marsala.

Step 3: Dip 4 sponge fingers in the coffee mixture and use them to line the base of four serving glasses (breaking them into shorter lengths if necessary to fit the glasses). Spoon or pipe over a layer of the mascarpone mixture. Repeat layering the dipped sponge fingers and mascarpone mix until you reach the top of the glasses.

Step 4: Spoon the coffee mixture (leftover from dipping the sponge fingers) over the top and dust with sifted cocoa powder. Chill for at least 20 minutes.

Step 5: Just before serving, stick two sponge fingers into each tiramisu.

See more recipes from Fast Food.

Reprinted with permission from Gordon Ramsay’s Fast Food (2012 Sterling Epicure).