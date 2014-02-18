Grilled Salmon With Tamari Soba Noodles Recipe

4 salmon filets, each about 6 oz 1 tbsp canola oil 8 oz soba noodles 1 tbsp freshly grated ginger 2 cloves garlic, minced 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes 4 green onions, finely chopped, plus more (sliced diagonally) for garnish Sesame seeds (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat.

Step 2: Lightly brush salmon filets with canola oil. Cook filets until they just begin to flake when tested with a fork, approximately 4 minutes on each side. Remove from the barbecue.

Step 3: Remove the crisp skin from the filets (it can later be added to side of the plate for garnish).

Step 4: Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add soba noodles and cook for 4 – 5 minutes, until tender. Drain and rinse in warm water, then leave in pot.

Step 5: Gently stir in ginger, garlic, pepper flakes and finely chopped green onions. Combine tamari dressing ingredients. Mix well and pour over the noodles. Turn the heat on to low and stir to combine.

Step 6: Divide noodles among four plates. Top each serving with a salmon filet and garnish with additional green onions, salmon skin and sesame seeds, if using.

See more recipes from Sea Salt.

Reprinted with permission from Sea Salt (2013, Harbour Publishing).