Grilled Salmon With Tamari Soba Noodles Recipe
This Asian-inspired dish may be served warm or cold as a summer salad.
4 salmon filets, each about 6 oz
1 tbsp canola oil
8 oz soba noodles
1 tbsp freshly grated ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
4 green onions, finely chopped, plus more (sliced diagonally) for garnish
Sesame seeds (optional)
Tamari Dressing:
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp tamari (or soy sauce)
1 tbsp fish sauce
2 tbsp white wine
Pinch of granulated sugar
Step 1: Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat.
Step 2: Lightly brush salmon filets with canola oil. Cook filets until they just begin to flake when tested with a fork, approximately 4 minutes on each side. Remove from the barbecue.
Step 3: Remove the crisp skin from the filets (it can later be added to side of the plate for garnish).
Step 4: Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add soba noodles and cook for 4 – 5 minutes, until tender. Drain and rinse in warm water, then leave in pot.
Step 5: Gently stir in ginger, garlic, pepper flakes and finely chopped green onions. Combine tamari dressing ingredients. Mix well and pour over the noodles. Turn the heat on to low and stir to combine.
Step 6: Divide noodles among four plates. Top each serving with a salmon filet and garnish with additional green onions, salmon skin and sesame seeds, if using.
See more recipes from Sea Salt.
Reprinted with permission from Sea Salt (2013, Harbour Publishing).
