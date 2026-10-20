12 Fabulous Throw Pillows That Double As Art

Throw pillows that double as art? Yes, please.

Add a dose of playfulness to your seating with these fabulous throw pillows in bold colours and prints.





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NOSTALGIC

Add a dose of mid-century modern style to a room with this relaxed linen pillow.

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20 ½” sq.

$139

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King Living







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VERONICA

This pretty embroidered pillow features an abstract portrait paying homage to film noir actress Veronica Lake.

By Global Views. 20″ sq.

$832

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Union Lighting Montreal







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TIGER TALES

Roaring tigers and leafy motifs embroidered on cotton have maximalist flair.

16″ h. x 24″ l.

$125

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Indaba Home







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ISADORA

Intricate embroidery on ivy green cotton fabric has boho style.





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HUDSON’S BAY STRIPES

The iconic stripes on water-resistant cotton deliver a quintessentially Canadian vibe.





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TWO-TONE ROUND

With its circular silhouette and scalloped edge, this cottonlinen-blend pillow is perfectly on trend.

In Chestnut. 18″ diam.

$325

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Mkt







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CAPRI

Missoni zigzags in different colours give this acrylic accent a playful spirit. In Green Multicolour by Missoni Home.

11 ⅘” h. x 23 ⅗” l.

$690

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Holt Renfrew







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PARDOS

Embrace textural pattern with this graphic throw pillow in blue, taupe and grey.





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WILTON

Set the scene with a cotton tapestry-style pillow cover depicting a lush forest.





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DUSEN DUSEN

An undulating cream design on a cotton ochre background is visually striking.

In Dijon. 18″ sq.

$29

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Structube







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OUMUT

An undulating cream design on a cotton ochre background is visually striking.

In Dijon. 18″ sq.

$29

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Structube







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MEHMET

Go artful and contemporary with this textural pillow in cotton.