12 Fabulous Throw Pillows That Double As Art
Throw pillows that double as art? Yes, please.
Add a dose of playfulness to your seating with these fabulous throw pillows in bold colours and prints.
NOSTALGIC
Add a dose of mid-century modern style to a room with this relaxed linen pillow.
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20 ½” sq.
$139
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King Living
VERONICA
This pretty embroidered pillow features an abstract portrait paying homage to film noir actress Veronica Lake.
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By Global Views. 20″ sq.
$832
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Union Lighting Montreal
TIGER TALES
Roaring tigers and leafy motifs embroidered on cotton have maximalist flair.
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16″ h. x 24″ l.
$125
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Indaba Home
ISADORA
Intricate embroidery on ivy green cotton fabric has boho style.
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20″ sq.
$54
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Urban Barn
HUDSON’S BAY STRIPES
The iconic stripes on water-resistant cotton deliver a quintessentially Canadian vibe.
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20″ sq.
$30
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Canadian Tire
TWO-TONE ROUND
With its circular silhouette and scalloped edge, this cottonlinen-blend pillow is perfectly on trend.
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In Chestnut. 18″ diam.
$325
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Mkt
CAPRI
Missoni zigzags in different colours give this acrylic accent a playful spirit. In Green Multicolour by Missoni Home.
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11 ⅘” h. x 23 ⅗” l.
$690
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Holt Renfrew
PARDOS
Embrace textural pattern with this graphic throw pillow in blue, taupe and grey.
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22″ sq.
$100
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Must Société
WILTON
Set the scene with a cotton tapestry-style pillow cover depicting a lush forest.
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16″ h. x 24″ l.
$135
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Rug & Weave
DUSEN DUSEN
An undulating cream design on a cotton ochre background is visually striking.
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In Dijon. 18″ sq.
$29
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Structube
OUMUT
An undulating cream design on a cotton ochre background is visually striking.
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In Dijon. 18″ sq.
$29
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Structube
MEHMET
Go artful and contemporary with this textural pillow in cotton.
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20″ sq.
$39
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Structube