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12 Fabulous Throw Pillows That Double As Art

By Chelsea Dolan On

Throw pillows that double as art? Yes, please.

Add a dose of playfulness to your seating with these fabulous throw pillows in bold colours and prints.

NOSTALGIC

Add a dose of mid-century modern style to a room with this relaxed linen pillow.

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  1. 20 ½” sq.
    $139
    |

    King Living

VERONICA

This pretty embroidered pillow features an abstract portrait paying homage to film noir actress Veronica Lake.

  1. By Global Views. 20″ sq.
    $832
    |

    Union Lighting Montreal

TIGER TALES

Roaring tigers and leafy motifs embroidered on cotton have maximalist flair.

  1. 16″ h. x 24″ l.
    $125
    |

    Indaba Home

ISADORA

Intricate embroidery on ivy green cotton fabric has boho style.

  1. 20″ sq.
    $54
    |

    Urban Barn

HUDSON’S BAY STRIPES

The iconic stripes on water-resistant cotton deliver a quintessentially Canadian vibe.

  1. 20″ sq.
    $30
    |

    Canadian Tire

TWO-TONE ROUND

With its circular silhouette and scalloped edge, this cottonlinen-blend pillow is perfectly on trend.

  1. In Chestnut. 18″ diam.
    $325
    |

    Mkt

CAPRI

Missoni zigzags in different colours give this acrylic accent a playful spirit. In Green Multicolour by Missoni Home.

  1. 11 ⅘” h. x 23 ⅗” l.
    $690
    |

    Holt Renfrew

PARDOS

Embrace textural pattern with this graphic throw pillow in blue, taupe and grey.

  1. 22″ sq.
    $100
    |

    Must Société

WILTON

Set the scene with a cotton tapestry-style pillow cover depicting a lush forest.

  1. 16″ h. x 24″ l.
    $135
    |

    Rug & Weave

DUSEN DUSEN

An undulating cream design on a cotton ochre background is visually striking.

  1. In Dijon. 18″ sq.
    $29
    |

    Structube

OUMUT

An undulating cream design on a cotton ochre background is visually striking.

  1. In Dijon. 18″ sq.
    $29
    |

    Structube

MEHMET

Go artful and contemporary with this textural pillow in cotton.

  1. 20″ sq.
    $39
    |

    Structube

Written By

Chelsea Dolan

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