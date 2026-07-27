Tour Designer Philip Mitchell’s Summer House in Nova Scotia

More than 20 years ago, designer Philip Mitchell and his husband, Mark Narsansky, unexpectedly found themselves in Nova Scotia and immediately fell in love with the ocean, dramatic topography and, most of all, the people. Take a tour of their summer house in Kingsburg, where a timeless white palette, panoramic ocean views and a thoughtfully curated collection of antiques create a welcoming summer retreat. Plus, step inside their dreamy guest cottage and visit Philip’s Lunenburg shop for even more decorating inspiration.