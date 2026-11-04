7 Custom Pieces to Mix, Match and Make Your Own

Canadel furniture brings bespoke character to every room. Every detail — from size and shape to finish and fabric — can be customized. The result is furniture that feels collected and as unique as the homeowners. Family-owned and offering pieces handcrafted in Canada by skilled artisans, Canadel pairs craftsmanship and the freedom to personalize, with 35 finishes and more than 150 fabric options.

Here are seven stylish pieces to bring personality to your home:





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From cosy family game nights to large holiday gatherings, there’s room for everyone at Canadel’s refined and timeless rectangular dining table thanks to an optional extension leaf. The 5178 Chair adds a modern, organic touch with its curved backrest, custom upholstery and warm oak finish. Choose the matching 8178 Stool to carry the look from the dining room to the kitchen.

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Soft upholstery, natural textures and a hit of black from the 2848 TM Coffee Table and 2422 TM End Table create a living room with just the right amount of contrast.





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The modern 4034 Buffet M1 pairs fluted doors and an interior shelf to bring texture, depth and storage to a living room or small entryway.





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The 2121 GA End Table adds a sculptural touch to the bathroom. Its rich finish and curvy silhouette look equally beautiful in a bedroom or living room.