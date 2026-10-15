Benjamin Moore’s 2027 Colour Of The Year is a Timeless Shade

Adaptable but impactful, Webster Green (HC-130) is a classic, fresh green.

Benjamin Moore’s 2027 COTY Webster Green (HC-130) can easily layer into any aesthetic and breathe personality into a room. With classic confidence, it echoes the past while embracing the present.





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“For 2027, our focus centered on the green colour family. When we looked across the past, present and future of colour trends, variations on green consistently demonstrated remarkable staying power,” says Andrea Magno, Vice President of Brand, Colour, and Integrated Marketing at Benjamin Moore.

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Webster Green’s dark, moody character makes it an ideal choice for enclosed, private spaces, creating a cosy and cocooning atmosphere.





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“The green colour family’s ability to adapt and transform makes it incredibly timeless. Webster Green is a mid-tone that serves as a reminder of the past but feels right and relevant today,” notes Andrea Magno.





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On doors and exteriors, Webster Green sets a welcoming tone, elevating curb appeal while complementing the surrounding landscape for a cohesive yet eye-catching entrance.





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Use this rich hue to highlight millwork and mouldings. Webster Green balances the stability of blue and the warmth of yellow, adding a confident splash of colour while maintaining its composure. Abuzz with energy, it breathes personality and quiet elegance into a space.





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On walls, this colour brings the drama, without being too dark, and injects a nature-forward note that recalls evergreen forests.





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Use this deep colour to highlight architectural details, or pair as a trim colour with neutral-hued walls. It makes a memorable first impression in a stairwell or entryway.