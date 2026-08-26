Every Inch of This Spectacular Halifax Condo Was Designed with Accessibility in Mind

In this Halifax condo designed by Jonathan Legate, accessibility isn’t an afterthought — it’s seamlessly woven into the design of the home. Homeowner Cathie James-McKenna’s daughter, Kelly, uses a wheelchair and spends ample time at their home. “Jonathan makes accessible rooms beautiful,” says Cathie. Noteworthy details include an interior ramp leading to the terrace that blends with the hardwood floors, a luxe pink bathroom expertly designed to accommodate a portable lift, and a curvy foyer with rounded corners that’s as design-forward as it is accessible. Originally featured in the April 2025 issue of House & Home, tour the space and get a lesson in thoughtful, accessible design.