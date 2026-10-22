The City Column: What To Do in Edinburgh

Scotland’s capital city doesn’t choose between its past and present — it creates bridges between them.

From great sightseeing to fabulous hotels to Michelin-starred dining rooms to shopping steeped in local culture, discover this quietly inventive U.K. destination.





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Courtesy of Gleneagles Townhouse

Where To Stay

New: Gleneagles Townhouse

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The exclusive 33-suite hotel has given new life to the building that once housed the British Linen Company and, later, the Bank of Scotland. Luxe guest rooms are decorated in Georgian style, complete with every modern amenity. Don’t miss excellent food and drink at The Spence, the hotel restaurant, and Lamplighters, the rooftop bar. Find balance at the gym, located in the former bank vault.

No. 39 St Andrew Square.





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Courtesy of The Balmoral

Classic: The Balmoral

With its clock tower and turrets, this circa-1902 hotel is a striking landmark in central Edinburgh. Within walking distance of Old Town, the National Galleries, Calton Hill and the St James Quarter shopping district, the location is hard to beat. Inside, the interiors exude stately elegance with nods to tradition through classic Scottish artwork and the custom Balmoral tartan. Have afternoon tea in Palm Court or discover a new favourite whiskey at Scotch — the hotel bar has more than 500 bottles on offer.

1 Princes St.





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Courtesy of Cafe Calton

Where to Eat

New: Cafe Calton

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Enjoy the best views of the city here. Whether you’re visiting for brunch or having a late-afternoon bite, you’ll find a playful take on Scottish fare — think haggis toasties and smoked salmon crumpets. While at the top of Calton Hill, soak in Edinburgh’s spires, steeples and landmarks.

Calton Hill.





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Courtesy of Timberyard

Classic: Timberyard

Family-run and Michelinstarred, offering a unique contemporary Scottish tasting menu. The restaurant is set within a restored 19th-century warehouse and serves wild — not farmed — meats, in an effort to be as sustainable as possible. Look for dishes with Scottish lobster, deer salami, wood pigeon, farm greens and salted Kampot.

10 Lady Lawson St.

What to See

New: Edinburgh Gin Distillery

This urban distillery, which won Scottish Gin Distillery of the Year in 2025, holds events that will quench the thirst of newbies and aficionados alike. Concoct your own blend in the gin-making class or add a couple of new cocktails to your repertoire in the Mix & Muddle class. Don’t miss the tasting experience, Decadent Duo: Gin & Chocolate Pairing!

The Arches (Arch 16), East Market St.





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Modern One, National Galleries of Scotland. ﻿

Photography by Keith Hunter

Classic: National Galleries of Scotland

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Fill your itinerary with visits to this storied group of galleries. The National Gallery boasts a rich collection of international and Scottish fine art that spans 600 years, from Rembrandt to Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Two modern art galleries, Modern One and Modern Two house everything from surrealist paintings to room-filling sculptures, and the Portrait gallery tells the story of Scotland through images of the people who have built and shaped it.

Various locations.





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Courtesy of Timorous Beasties

Where to Shop

New: Timorous Beasties

The Glasgow-founded design studio opened this two-storey Edinburgh showroom in July 2024. Timorous Beasties is known for its bold wallpaper and textile designs including the iconic Insect Grid print and the Omni Splatt print, a Rorschach-like take on damask. Throw pillows, blankets, rugs and linens are available in the studio’s arresting patterns.

35 Northumberland St.

Classic: Bard

Founded by Hugo Macdonald and James Stevens, this gallery and store is a celebration of contemporary Scottish craft and design. Browse the work of renowned local textile artist Laura Lees, whiskey cups and other ceramics from Galloway potter Joshua Williams and hand-forged knives from former chef Tim Westley.

1 Customs Wharf Leith.