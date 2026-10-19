Decoding Paint Finishes: Which One Is Best?
After sifting through hundreds of paint colours, finally settling on the right one can feel like a relief. But before you reach for the paintbrushes, there’s one more decision to make: which paint finish is right for your space?
From high-gloss sheens to ultramatte and everything in between, we’re breaking down the different paint finishes and how to choose the right one for your next project.
Why Do Different Paint Finishes Exist?
“The main reasons for sheen differences is to mask subtle imperfections, provide durability to high-traffic areas and absorb or reflect light,” says Trish Picariello, a colour specification and design specialist at Cloverdale Paint.
What’s The Simplest Way to Choose a Paint Finish?
When choosing a paint finish, consider how much wear and tear the surface will experience, the look you’re after and the condition of the surface itself. A front door, for example, is more prone to damage and scuffs than a ceiling, so each may call for a different finish.
“In general, the higher the sheen, the more durable and washable the finish will be. Higher sheen finishes also reflect more light, which can highlight surface imperfections.” — David Underwood, technical marketing manager at Benjamin Moore
On the other hand, director of colour marketing at Sherwin-Williams, Sue Wadden, says a matte or flat finish can help minimize imperfections and create a softer look. “Consider factors such as traffic, moisture, cleaning needs and the condition of the surface when making a selection.”
Paint Finishes by Brand
Paint finishes vary by brand, with different names, levels of sheen and recommended applications. Here’s a breakdown of the options from four leading paint brands, along with expert advice to help you choose the right finish.
- Design and photography Anna Church
Behr
According to Karla Kratz, Behr’s head of colour, the finish also becomes part of the dcsign. “You might choose something softer for the walls, then introduce more sheen on trim, cabinetry or a door to give those details more presence.”
The six interior paint finishes Behr offers are:
- Flat: Non-reflective, ideal for low-traffic areas
- Matte: Low-lustre, reflective and durable
- Eggshell Enamel: Soft and velvety, resists dirt and grime
- Satin Enamel: Peal-like finish, easy to clean
- Semi-gloss Enamel: Sleek, radiant and ideal for high-traffic areas
- Hi-gloss Enamel: Shiny, glass-like finish ideal for high-use areas
Cloverdale Paint
“I live in a 107 year old house and many of my interior walls are original plaster,” says Trish. “I choose a flat finish to minimize irregularities and sometimes eggshell which offers a low sheen.”
The six interior paint finishes Cloverdale Paint offers are:
- Flat Paint: Lowest gloss level with almost no shine
- Eggshell Paint: Low-sheen finish with gentle glow
- Pearl Paint: Shinier than eggshell with a soft luminosity
- Low Gloss Paint: Smooth, soft and satin-like
- Semi-gloss Paint: Reflective and durable
- Gloss/High-gloss Paint: Highly reflective and extremely durable
- Photography Kevin Belanger
- Interior design O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group
Sherwin-Williams
When choosing a paint colour, Sue recommends testing a colour before making a final decision. “Colour and sheen work together to influence how a paint looks in a space, and lighting can dramatically impact the final appearance,” she says.
The 10 interior paint finishes Sherwin-Williams offers are:
- Gloss: Shiniest option, striking appearance
- Semi-gloss: Adds subtle shine, easy to clean
- Satin/Eg-shel: Smooth, easily washable
- Matte: Flat finish, angular shine
- Flat: Non-reflective and low durability
- High Gloss: Most reflective, shiny and lustrous
- Medium Lustre: Higher-gloss finish
- Pearl: Subtle shimmer, lustrous
- Low-lustre: Subtle sheen
- Velvet: Flat finish with hint of sheen
- Photography Trevor Parker
- Design Garrow Kedigian
Benjamin Moore
“From ultra-flat finishes that help create flawless ceilings, to high gloss finishes that make a front door or accent wall stand out, our portfolio includes solutions for every room, surface and style,” says David.
The seven paint finishes Benjamin Moore offers are:
- Flat: Non-reflective
- Ulti-Matte: Shine-free, slightly more durable than Flat
- Eggshell: Low sheen and durable
- Pearl: Medium gloss and highly durable
- Satin: High gloss and stain resistant
- Semi-Gloss: Luminous for a smooth, furniture-like finish
- High Gloss: Mirror-like finish and highly durable