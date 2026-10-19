Decoding Paint Finishes: Which One Is Best?

A deep blue lacquered ceiling reflects light in a dining room by designer Colette van den Thillart, offering a perfect example of how a ceiling finish can transform the look and feel of a space.

Celery, a luminous hue from Sherwin-Williams is a soft, muted green with yellow undertones that has a laidback vibe.

After sifting through hundreds of paint colours, finally settling on the right one can feel like a relief. But before you reach for the paintbrushes, there’s one more decision to make: which paint finish is right for your space?

From high-gloss sheens to ultramatte and everything in between, we’re breaking down the different paint finishes and how to choose the right one for your next project.





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Celery, a luminous hue from Sherwin-Williams is a soft, muted green with yellow undertones that has a laidback vibe.

Why Do Different Paint Finishes Exist?

“The main reasons for sheen differences is to mask subtle imperfections, provide durability to high-traffic areas and absorb or reflect light,” says Trish Picariello, a colour specification and design specialist at Cloverdale Paint.

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What’s The Simplest Way to Choose a Paint Finish?

When choosing a paint finish, consider how much wear and tear the surface will experience, the look you’re after and the condition of the surface itself. A front door, for example, is more prone to damage and scuffs than a ceiling, so each may call for a different finish.



“In general, the higher the sheen, the more durable and washable the finish will be. Higher sheen finishes also reflect more light, which can highlight surface imperfections.” — David Underwood, technical marketing manager at Benjamin Moore

On the other hand, director of colour marketing at Sherwin-Williams, Sue Wadden, says a matte or flat finish can help minimize imperfections and create a softer look. “Consider factors such as traffic, moisture, cleaning needs and the condition of the surface when making a selection.”





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A deep blue lacquered ceiling reflects light in a dining room by designer Colette van den Thillart, offering a perfect example of how a ceiling finish can transform the look and feel of a space.

Paint Finishes by Brand

Paint finishes vary by brand, with different names, levels of sheen and recommended applications. Here’s a breakdown of the options from four leading paint brands, along with expert advice to help you choose the right finish.





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Whisper White by Behr provides a serene backdrop for artist Anna Church’s contemporary home.

Design and photography Anna Church

Behr

According to Karla Kratz, Behr’s head of colour, the finish also becomes part of the dcsign. “You might choose something softer for the walls, then introduce more sheen on trim, cabinetry or a door to give those details more presence.”

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The six interior paint finishes Behr offers are:

Flat: Non-reflective, ideal for low-traffic areas

Non-reflective, ideal for low-traffic areas Matte: Low-lustre, reflective and durable

Low-lustre, reflective and durable Eggshell Enamel: Soft and velvety, resists dirt and grime

Soft and velvety, resists dirt and grime Satin Enamel : Peal-like finish, easy to clean

: Peal-like finish, easy to clean Semi-gloss Enamel: Sleek, radiant and ideal for high-traffic areas

Sleek, radiant and ideal for high-traffic areas Hi-gloss Enamel: Shiny, glass-like finish ideal for high-use areas





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A soft blue by Cloverdale Paint creates a soothing feel in this sitting area.

Cloverdale Paint

“I live in a 107 year old house and many of my interior walls are original plaster,” says Trish. “I choose a flat finish to minimize irregularities and sometimes eggshell which offers a low sheen.”

The six interior paint finishes Cloverdale Paint offers are:

Flat Paint: Lowest gloss level with almost no shine

Lowest gloss level with almost no shine Eggshell Paint : Low-sheen finish with gentle glow

: Low-sheen finish with gentle glow Pearl Paint: Shinier than eggshell with a soft luminosity

Shinier than eggshell with a soft luminosity Low Gloss Paint: Smooth, soft and satin-like

Smooth, soft and satin-like Semi-gloss Paint: Reflective and durable

Reflective and durable Gloss/High-gloss Paint: Highly reflective and extremely durable





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Dark matte panelling painted in Sherwin-Williams’ Gale Force colour balances nicely against this bathroom‘s graphic wallpaper.

Photography Kevin Belanger

Interior design O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group

Sherwin-Williams

When choosing a paint colour, Sue recommends testing a colour before making a final decision. “Colour and sheen work together to influence how a paint looks in a space, and lighting can dramatically impact the final appearance,” she says.

The 10 interior paint finishes Sherwin-Williams offers are:

Gloss: Shiniest option, striking appearance

Shiniest option, striking appearance Semi-gloss: Adds subtle shine, easy to clean

Adds subtle shine, easy to clean Satin/Eg-shel: Smooth, easily washable

Smooth, easily washable Matte: Flat finish, angular shine

Flat finish, angular shine Flat: Non-reflective and low durability

Non-reflective and low durability H igh Gloss: Most reflective, shiny and lustrous

Most reflective, shiny and lustrous Medium Lustre: Higher-gloss finish

Higher-gloss finish Pearl: Subtle shimmer, lustrous

Subtle shimmer, lustrous Low-lustre: Subtle sheen

Subtle sheen Velvet: Flat finish with hint of sheen





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Benjamin Moore’s Soft Chinchilla paint hue in a high gloss creates a fun pop of colour in this NYC apartment.

Photography Trevor Parker

Design Garrow Kedigian

Benjamin Moore

“From ultra-flat finishes that help create flawless ceilings, to high gloss finishes that make a front door or accent wall stand out, our portfolio includes solutions for every room, surface and style,” says David.

The seven paint finishes Benjamin Moore offers are: