Elevate Your Outdoor Space With These Side Tables
Outdoor side tables can double as sculpture. From modern silhouettes to bold colours, here are 11 stylish side tables to elevate your outdoor space.
CHARLIE
A moody blue ceramic table that’s streamlined and sculptural.
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In Matte Navy by Renwil. 16″ h. x 14″ diam.
$523
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Union Lighting Montreal
FARREN
A glazed finish gives this concrete table a ceramic look while the shape and palette have mid-century modern style.
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In Brown by Moe’s Home Collection. 18″ h. x 20″ sq.
$1,099
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Ah-Bohd Home Store
SMALL TALK
Handcast from glass fibre–reinforced concrete, this monolithic piece from Blu Dot is softened with curved edges.
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In Olive. 17″ h. x 16″ w. x 14″ d.
$720
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Design House Vancouver
LOLLY
This side table makes a subtle statement with its minimalist style and lightweight construction in powder-coated aluminum.
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In Beige by Jardin de Ville. 19½” h. x 17″ w. x 12″ d.
$399
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Must Société
THE FELIX
Classic meets coastal chic in this resin wicker piece designed by Jake Arnold.
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19¼” h. x 24″ diam.
$799
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Crate & Barrel
EMENS
In concrete and steel, a table with a cool industrial outlook.
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In Aged Smoke Concrete by Four Hands. 20″ h. x 18″ diam.
$699
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Tuck Studio
CIRCULA
The sleek silhouette in powder-coated aluminum is undeniably modern.
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In Ochre by Blu Dot. 21″ h. x 17″ diam.
$1,055
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Design House Vancouver
BIT
Add a pop of colour with this speckled option made of recycled household and industrial plastic.
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In Stack Red by Simon Legald for Normann Copenhagen. 16½” h. x 14″ diam.
$476
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The Modern Shop
DAWSON
The powder-coated aluminum structure and curved silhouette give this table a futuristic feel.
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In Ecru. 18″ h. x 20″ diam.
$695
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ARD Outdoor
TONGA
Take Scandi style outdoors with this acacia table.
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In Natural. 19½” h. x 19½” diam.
$149
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Urban Barn
OSHAN
Butterfly joints artfully connect acacia pillars for a rustic, down-to-earth look.
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In Stained Toasted Brown by Four Hands. 20″ h. x 17″ sq.
$1,239
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Arcadia Modern Home