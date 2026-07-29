10+ Essential Muskoka Cottage Design Ideas

Every summer, the pull of Muskoka draws lake lovers from not just Canada, but around the world.

The area’s natural beauty and laid-back vibe has attracted stars including Cindy Crawford, Simu Liu, David and Victoria Beckham, Austin Butler and more. Those lucky enough to have a cottage in the region often choose classic decorating elements (think Muskoka chairs) that are almost as famous as the celebs that dot its shores. Below, see 11 Muskoka cottage design ideas – from stone fireplaces to screened porches – that regularly appear in the cottages we’ve featured over the years.





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Cottage Bunkie

Bunkies offer the ultimate sleeping quarters for when the main cottages need to accommodate extra guests. These mini cottage stands have become a special spot for visitors who’ve travelled from afar to experience Ontario’s cottage country. Designer Parris McKenna’s bunkie’s design is aligned with the main residence, but it has its own identity, like a “little sister” cottage. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom space feels warm, cosy and inviting, and easily transitions through the seasons. “You see a lot of modern white shiplap and black hardware here in Muskoka, but the bunkie reflects my West Coast–inspired aesthetic with hits of old world charm,” says Parris.

Photographer: Lauren Miller

Designer: Parris McKenna Design





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Great Rooms With Fireplaces

Substantial fieldstone fireplaces often form the centrepiece of Muskoka cottages and reflect the boulders outside, emphasizing the connection to nature. This Muskoka cottage great room by designer Lisa Worth has soaring two-storey windows and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. “It’s roomy enough to entertain a large gathering, yet it feels intimate and warm,” Lisa says of the space.

Photographer Stephani Buchman

Designer Lisa Worth





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Muskoka Chairs

Muskoka chairs are an essential piece on any dock, or around a firepit. The wide-back slat chairs have generous armrests to balance a bevvy and are laid back by definition (Adirondack chairs typically have a steeper back). This trio of chairs on a Muskoka boathouse dock on Lake Joseph are a front row seat for sunsets and water sports.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Montana Burnett (design)/Brian Pharoah (architecture)





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Party-Friendly Dock

This Muskoka boathouse dock lounge was inspired by designer Anne Hepfer’s own cottage’s cosy covered seating nook. “It’s like an outdoor living room,” says Anne. A built-in sectional (with a porthole-esque mirror just above) maximizes seating and provides 180-degree views of the water. “You can lie on the banquette and take a nap, or pack people onto it for cocktails.”

Photographer Virginia Macdonald

Designer Anne Hepfer





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Dining Room That Can Host A Crowd

This Muskoka cottage by Montana Burnett easily accommodates 10 for dinner, and the comfy chairs invite guests to relax. The pine floors in the original turret were painted white, making this airy, light-filled dining room appear to float in space.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Montana Burnett (design)/Brian Pharoah (architecture)





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A Functional Bar

Those Sundowners aren’t going to mix themselves! A cottage bar makes it easy to corral all your tools and ingredients to create docktails before you slip away to enjoy them from a Muskoka chair.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Montana Burnett (design)/Brian Pharoah (architecture)





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Intuitive Kitchen

During mealtimes, guests who want to pitch in appreciate a layout that lets them set the table or put away dishes. The well organized kitchen in Cory DeFrancisco’s Lake Joseph cottage has an open concept design so it’s easier to interact and stay connected. The island breakfast bar allows for casual seating, perfect for grabbing a quick snack or chatting with the cook.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Cory DeFrancisco





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Serene Bedroom A cottage bedroom doesn’t require much more than the sound of the lapping waves to be relaxing. In this cottage, a bank of multi-paned windows capitalize the leafy setting. The expansive windows, complemented by natural materials and ample glazing, give the impression of being outside when indoors to amp up the serenity.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Montana Burnett (design)/Brian Pharoah (architecture)





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Spa-Like Bathroom

Cottages are all about relaxation, and this soaker tub gives new meaning to the term “forest bathing.” The standalone tub is raised on a platform and surrounded by windows which flood the space with natural light with unencumbered views of the trees.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jaime Drohan





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Muksoka Room

A screened porch can extend the season, or make the nights more tolerable when the black flies and mosquitos are biting. In this Muskoka room, a stone floor helps blur the divide between indoors and out and is heated for chilly evenings.

Photographer Donna Griffith

Designer Margot Bell, Katelyn Hermant & Dasha Ricci, Peaks & Rafters





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Welcoming Guest Room

A painted board-and-batten-style wall treatment brings rustic texture to this guest bedroom in Muskoka.

Photographer Michael Clifford

Designer Cory DeFrancisco





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Picturesque Boathouse

This shingled boathouse is a classic Muskoka signature. Boathouses range from simple, single-storey wood frame buildings to those with envious upper-level living quarters and open sundecks. This boathouse matches the main cottage exterior, with porthole windows for a quirky nautical detail.