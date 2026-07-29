Cheerful Kids’ Room Ideas to Spark Creativity
Whether you’re designing a nursery, tween’s room or hangout space, these fresh kids’ room ideas will spark creativity.
Colourful Bunting
This play loft embraces colour and imagination with cheerful bunting, a fun circular rug, and a miniature dining set and kitchen.
- Photographer: Alex Lukey
- Designer: Denise Roy
Painted Panelling
Instead of painting plain drywall, designer Elizabeth Macfarlane wrapped her teenage son’s bedroom in soothing blue shiplap panelling.
- Photographer: Astrid Templier
- Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane
Boho Accents
Rattan touches, a velvet-upholstered brown glider and a soft Moroccan rug give this space a boho vibe.
- Photographer: Alex Lukey
- Designer: Denise Roy
Fresh Florals
This floral wallpaper in this girls bedroom has a nostalgic feel. Paired with a bouclé bed frame with curved headboard, the space is relaxed and comfortable.
- Photographer: Lauren Miller
- Designer: Elyssa Maldoff
Curvy Seating
The kids hang out in this lakehouse by Katherine Newman boasts curved seating, beanbag chairs and whimsical wallpaper.
- Photographer: Stacey Brandford
- Designer: Katherine Newman Design
Ceiling Wallpaper
Rather than applying wallpaper on all four walls, consider extending the pattern up a single nursery wall and across the ceiling. The effect flips around a room’s dimensions and gives it a bold, design-forward edge.
- Photographer: Mike Chajecki
- Designer: Kate + Co Design
Wavy Headboard
This girls’ bedroom is a tween’s dream, boasting a wavy pink headboard and the cutest marigold-hued wallpaper in a topiary print.
- Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
- Designer: Gillian Gillies
Netted Platform
In this Vancouver home, an unexpected move is the architectural netted platforms between floors. They’re part light well, part play zone, part conversation starter. “Some guests say, ‘I will never go on that!’ while others are dying to try it out,” says the homeowner.
- Photographer: Tina Kulic
- Designer: Jenalee and Christopher Nordstrom