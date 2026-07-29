Cheerful Kids’ Room Ideas to Spark Creativity

Whether you’re designing a nursery, tween’s room or hangout space, these fresh kids’ room ideas will spark creativity.





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Colourful Bunting

This play loft embraces colour and imagination with cheerful bunting, a fun circular rug, and a miniature dining set and kitchen.

Photographer: Alex Lukey

Designer: Denise Roy





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Painted Panelling

Instead of painting plain drywall, designer Elizabeth Macfarlane wrapped her teenage son’s bedroom in soothing blue shiplap panelling.

Photographer: Astrid Templier

Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane





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Boho Accents

Rattan touches, a velvet-upholstered brown glider and a soft Moroccan rug give this space a boho vibe.

Photographer: Alex Lukey

Designer: Denise Roy





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Fresh Florals

This floral wallpaper in this girls bedroom has a nostalgic feel. Paired with a bouclé bed frame with curved headboard, the space is relaxed and comfortable.

Photographer: Lauren Miller

Designer: Elyssa Maldoff





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Curvy Seating

The kids hang out in this lakehouse by Katherine Newman boasts curved seating, beanbag chairs and whimsical wallpaper.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford

Designer: Katherine Newman Design





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Ceiling Wallpaper

Rather than applying wallpaper on all four walls, consider extending the pattern up a single nursery wall and across the ceiling. The effect flips around a room’s dimensions and gives it a bold, design-forward edge.

Photographer: Mike Chajecki

Designer: Kate + Co Design





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Wavy Headboard

This girls’ bedroom is a tween’s dream, boasting a wavy pink headboard and the cutest marigold-hued wallpaper in a topiary print.

Photographer: Virginia Macdonald

Designer: Gillian Gillies





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Netted Platform

In this Vancouver home, an unexpected move is the architectural netted platforms between floors. They’re part light well, part play zone, part conversation starter. “Some guests say, ‘I will never go on that!’ while others are dying to try it out,” says the homeowner.