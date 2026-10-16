Rehanna Leong Designs A Kitchen That’s Just Right For Two Or Ready For A Crowd

Most days, this kitchen belongs to two, but when the homeowners’ large, boisterous family comes together, it’s a different story. Designer Rehanna Leong of Lili Design Co. in Calgary planned the space for both, pairing a soft, textural palette and clean-lined Bosch appliances with plenty of room to prep, cook and entertain.





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We wanted the appliances to feel integrated into the design rather than compete with it. Bosch has a clean, understated aesthetic. – Rehanna Leong, Lili Design Co.

THE WISH LIST

Room to Roast

A double wall oven means twice the capacity. The 800 Series 30″ Speed Combination Oven allows you to cook many dishes at once, at different temperatures in each oven.

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Space to Chill

The 800 Series 36″ Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator with internal filtered water dispenser gives fresh food the VIP treatment with a middle VitaFresh® Pro drawer, plus a bottom freezer.





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Induction Cooking

The 800 Series 30″ Induction Slide-in Range creates the seamless look Rehanna wanted, while induction delivers the performance the homeowners need. Its smooth glass surface is easy to clean, with fast, precise cooking that works for any meal.





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REHANNA’S TIPS FOR CHOOSING APPLIANCES

1. Start Early

Appliances should be part of the kitchen design, not an afterthought. Size, placement and configuration can influence how the space functions.

2. Design For Real Life

Think beyond how a kitchen looks to how you actually use it.

3. Think Long-Term

Choose appliances that will feel right for years to come. “I like Bosch because the design is understated while the technology is focused on performance and everyday ease.”