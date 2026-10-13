Bring a Modern, Mindful Touch to Your Home This Fall

We’re sharing this month’s best sustainable finds to refresh your home for fall.

Shop scented candles, eco-friendly fireplaces, sustainable furniture and more.





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Clean Cycle

The sleek new LG FlushFit dishwasher is true to its name — it can slide right into most existing cabinet runs. At 23 ¼. inches deep, it’s three-quarters of an inch shallower than the industry standard, making it easier to install flush with the cabinets. The Energy Star–certified appliance boasts an upper rack with three adjustable height settings, which may lead to running fewer loads, and the door automatically pops open when a cycle is complete so that fresh air can circulate. The front panel is smudge-resistant, too: just wipe it clean with a soft, dry cloth.

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Courtesy of LG Canada





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Go To The Mat

Normann Copenhagen’s Mat armchair, part of the Mat seating collection, is different from other shell chairs fabricated with moulded plastic. Design studio Foersom & Hiort-Lorenzen achieved the same smooth curvature by using recyclable biomaterials, including sustainable beech plywood, hemp stems and washed-up eelgrass collected from the Danish coast. The result is versatile seating with a low environmental impact that can be used anywhere indoors.

In Natural. 25 ⅕” w. x 21 ⅗” d. x 31″ h.

$830

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Finnish Design Shop



Courtesy of Normann Copenhagen





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Light It Up

Le Feu Fires’ eco-friendly Ground Dome fireplaces add warmth and ambience to a room without the need for a chimney, gas connection or hardwiring. Available in two sizes, the freestanding units run on clean-burning bioethanol, which is available at most hardware stores. Enjoy a clean fire on cosy autumn nights!

Ground High fireplace in Black with Rose Gold Legs. 41¾” h. x 20½” w. x 19⅓” d.

$3,495

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Le Feu Fires

Ground Low fireplace in White with Soaptreated Oak Legs. 30¾” h. x 20½” w. x 19⅓” d.

$3,195

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Le Feu Fires



Courtesy of Le Feu Fires





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Fresh Fragrances

Light a candle, set up a diffuser or spritz your space with delightful scents from Montreal’s Soja&Co. Its nontoxic products are created in Grasse, France — the UNESCO-recognized perfume capital — in partnership with a heritage perfume house founded in the 1700s. Fragrances range from woodsy to floral to citrus-forward: try fan favourites Pine + Cedar Bark, White Cotton + Fresh Linen and Eucalyptus + Grapefruit.

Room sprays, candles and diffusers

From $21

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Soja&Co

