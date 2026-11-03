The X Factor: From beautiful spaces to inspiring places, the new BMW X5 makes the journey as memorable as the destination

From city streets to wide-open Prairie highways, the new BMW X5 is ready to explore Canada in style.

Some designs just have that “it” factor. Maybe it’s an unexpected mix of materials, a clever detail or something you haven’t seen before — real slate on the centre console, suede-like door trim or an illuminated grille that makes a statement.

These design details set the new BMW X5 apart. Whether you’re discovering a new gallery or following a well-travelled commute, the X5 makes the drive part of the fun.





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The X5’s new double X headlights and illuminated vertical kidney-shaped grille make a dramatic first impression.

The X Factor

Now in its fifth generation, the X5 takes on a fresh look and new technology as a part of the Neue Klasse, BMW’s new era of vehicle design and innovation.

There’s no mistaking its presence, from the strong silhouette and sculpted rear shoulders to the eye-catching double X headlights. Even the traditional door handles have been rethought, with discreet “winglets” that keep the profile sleek and streamlined. The Vancouver Green Metallic paint is a deep, rich shade reminiscent of the towering cedars in British Columbia’s coastal rainforests.

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New taillights create a graphic lighting pattern, complemented by the X5’s sculpted exterior.

The Inside Story

Inside the X5, soft Vintage Coffee Merino Leather upholstery brings warmth and richness to the cabin, while optional glass controls add an unexpected finishing touch. The contoured seats invite you to settle in for the drive, and if you’re a passenger, watch the scenery change through the panoramic glass sunroof.





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Rich Vintage Coffee Merino leather adds warmth and texture to the X5’s streamlined, high-tech interior.

Tech Savvy

Your playlist, the weather, your arrival time — it’s all right there in front of you. With BMW Panoramic iDrive, drag and drop your favourite information from the central touchscreen onto the Panoramic Vision, a display along the lower edge of the windshield so there’s less need to glance away from the road. Even the steering wheel gets a high-tech touch, with illuminated buttons that put the main controls at your fingertips and adapt to different driving situations.





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From city streets to wide-open Prairie highways, the new BMW X5 is ready to explore Canada in style.

Whether you’re exploring Nova Scotia’s Lighthouse Route, escaping to a cosy chalet in Quebec’s snow-covered Laurentians or heading downtown Toronto for your favourite dim sum, the X5 brings a little luxury to every adventure, with the comfort and versatility to take you wherever curiosity leads. With so much great design to discover across Canada, why not take the scenic route?

Discover inspiring destinations with the X5 in the Design Across Canada video series. First up: Vancouver