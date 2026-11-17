Doused in Colours and Prints, This Home is a Skillful Mix of Traditional and Modern Design
Imagining the inside of a neighbour’s house is always so satisfying.
Who hasn’t wondered how those rooms compare to your own? “Dave admired this house on his way to work for 20 years,” says Belinda Bard, a travel executive, referring to husband Dave McLean, a finance professional. “He always liked that it sat up on the hill.”
Constructed in 1924 in Toronto’s leafy Lawrence Park neighbourhood, the house was lofty in other ways, too. Ample frontage, a double-gabled roof and windows with miles of muntins — especially those along the extra-long bay window on the ground floor — gave it an enduring elegance.
Back when Dave would take that morning walk, he and Belinda weren’t a couple yet (but they’d been chums in Montreal since they were teenagers). They eventually reunited, began a relationship and got married 10 years ago. They have six kids between them and two Portuguese water dogs, Leo and Ollie. After their respective kids were grown and had moved out, they hunted for a new nest to enjoy their shared love of entertaining.
When the 5,000-square-foot, snoop-worthy house popped up for sale, Dave finally got to tour inside. Belinda was in Montreal at the time, but she trusted her husband’s judgement completely. They bought the place, quirks and all. It was a 1980s time capsule with “a tub so low, only your ankles were covered when you sat in it,” jokes Emily Griffin, co-principal designer of Griffin Houghton, who was hired to design the interiors as well as the exterior finishes and palette. Knob and tube wiring, plus a cramped kitchen, low-ceilinged basement and awkward rear garage were its most egregious flaws.
“Both of us like grande dame homes, where the shell of the old house is intact and the inside is renovated,” says Belinda. They hired Toronto architect Steve Lindy to design a two-storey rear addition and create a proper basement and garage, and Andon Fine Homes came on board as the contractor. The addition houses a new airy kitchen and family area on the main level, and a principal suite upstairs with a bedroom, den and bathroom. “I love how warm and inviting the new kitchen and family room are,” says Emily.
In terms of the design brief, it was a yin and yang situation: “Dave kept saying, ‘I want a British-inspired home.’ He leaned traditional,” says Emily. “And Belinda was after a modern transitional space. She wanted it to feel casual, colourful and happy, but also elegant.”
The kitchen, which boasts a freestanding wood island, is an entertaining destination often filled with the aroma of something delicious cooking, since Belinda is a whiz behind the range. Design-wise, Emily reached for classic components: “We went with a Shaker-style profile for the cabinets, leaded glass on the uppers and honed Carrara marble for the counters,” she says.
Emily’s design perfectly balances the couple’s disparate tastes. “The foundational palette is a creamy white that blankets most of the walls,” she says. “Then, we threaded in blue, pink, orange, yellow and green throughout.” Belinda loves blue, so Emily used a range of variations in the decorating. Benjamin Moore’s Glass Slipper coats the cabinets in the English-style kitchen, rich grey-blue zellige tile clads the range alcove — Emily used offcuts from the couple’s ensuite — and Dave’s office is drenched in a muted smoky blue.
Unusually, continuity wasn’t Emily’s rationale behind the hue homogeny. “I don’t tend to decorate with cohesion top of mind — I try to give each room what it needs to bring it alive — but, unconsciously, there is cohesion. Think mood over matchiness,” she says.
For instance, Belinda’s favourite room, her bright office with its lattice-trimmed bench and street-facing view, feels worlds away from Dave’s “masculine library, which is dark and tweedy,” as Belinda describes it. (He loves it, but his favourite spot is the downstairs family room for watching sports on the big sectional.) “I hang out in the cosy chairs and the dogs are comfortable here, which was important to me,” says Belinda. “Emily was very good at giving each of us our little moments of magic.”
Elsewhere, Emily changes up the mood with bolder prints: tangled botanical-berry wallpaper injects whimsy into the dining room and there’s an upstairs guest suite that leans in to countryside nostalgia with rich raspberry-patterned walls. “I like to design rooms for different times of day, depending on when the light hits each space,” says Emily.
For Belinda, the true magic of the renovation lies in how perfectly it sets the stage for her and Dave’s next chapter. “We now have our romantic home together,” she says. “I’m very lucky.”
Iris BenaroiaView All Articles
- Architecture Lindy Architect
- Design Griffin Houghton
- Photography Alex Lukey