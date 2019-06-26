Color Crush: Powder Blue Infuses Light-As-Air Charm Into Any Room

Design editor Kai Ethier shares which hue she’s crushing on right now.

Reminiscent of Monet’s 19th-century swirling seascapes and on the greyer side of baby blue, powder blue delivers quiet sophistication. The pale blue hue creates the same zen vibe as an all-white room but with more visual punch. Couple it with feathery whites or zesty coral reds for a stylish space that makes a statement.

How To Add A Small Statement

Designer Julie Howard injected character into this home’s dining room with delicate doses of blue. By spraying the rattan chairs in Benjamin Moore’s James River Gray and hanging Daintree chinoiserie wallpaper in Aqua by Thibaut just above the wainscotting, she created a space that is lively yet tranquil.

For just a hint of the dusty blue hue, designer Stephanie Brown added throw pillows to the custom oak window seat. The cool-toned color juxtaposes beautifully with the warmth of the wood, creating a moment of serenity in this hardworking nook.

In this light-filled sunroom by Sarah Richardson Design, two powder blue chaises encourage guests to sprawl out with a good book and an ice-cold beverage. The collection of China and sunburst plate give the room a cohesive look.

How To Add A Big Statement

Clad in a pale blue herringbone-laid tile that instantly cools the mind, body and soul, this Scandi-style bathroom flaunts clean lines, rustic accents and an airy open shower.

A luxurious suede channelled headboard and velvet lumbar pillows add textural interest to this elegant principal bedroom by designer Anne Hepfer.

For a grand first impression, designer James Davie painted the millwork in the entryway powder blue to tie in the graphic tile underfoot.