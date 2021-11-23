Decorating & Design
November 23, 2021
DIY: Pinecone Swag
What you’ll need for the pinecone swag:
- Twine
- Scissors
- Approx. 12–14 dry pinecones
How-to:
- Start by attaching a long piece of twine to the ends of three pinecones, varying the length of the twine.
- Do the same thing with three more pinecones and make twine lengths a bit shorter.
- Braid the six pinecones together so they nestle on top of one another.
- Then, leave a long length of braided twine for hanging.
- Finally, attach short pieces of twine to the remaining pinecones and tie them individually to the braided twine.
- Fold the braid over and attach on one end to create a loop for hanging.