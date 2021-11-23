Decorating & Design

November 23, 2021

DIY: Pinecone Swag

Comment

What you’ll need for the pinecone swag:

  • Twine
  • Scissors
  • Approx. 12–14 dry pinecones

How-to:

  1. Start by attaching a long piece of twine to the ends of three pinecones, varying the length of the twine.
  2. Do the same thing with three more pinecones and make twine lengths a bit shorter.
  3. Braid the six pinecones together so they nestle on top of one another.
  4. Then, leave a long length of braided twine for hanging.
  5. Finally, attach short pieces of twine to the remaining pinecones and tie them individually to the braided twine.
  6. Fold the braid over and attach on one end to create a loop for hanging.
Tags: DIY diy garland garland holiday Holiday Crafts pinecones Swag

Up Next

DIY: Reusable Hanukkah Crackers

Related Articles

DIY: Nut Garland

DIY: Waxed Pinecone Name Card Holders

DIY Oak Leaf Candles