November 23, 2021

DIY: Reusable Hanukkah Crackers

What you’ll need:

  • 12″ x 12″ squares of fabric
  • Cardboard tubes
  • Ribbon
  • Treats, paper crowns, etc.
  • Thin corrugated cardboard
  • Utility knife
  • Cutting mat
  • Glue

How-to:

  1. Start by wrapping a piece of fabric around a cardboard tube and tie off one end with ribbon.
  2. Next, fill the roll with treats, such as chocolate gelt or toys, then tie off the other end with more ribbon.
  3. Trace a shape like a Star of David onto a rectangular piece of cardboard. Then, using a utility knife, cut out only half of the shape and fold it open.
  4. Secure the sleeve around the cracker and attach with glue. Save the sleeves and fabric for future holidays.
Photographer:

Janis Nicolay

Source:

House & Home November 2021

Designer:

Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

