Decorating & Design
November 23, 2021
DIY: Reusable Hanukkah Crackers
What you’ll need:
- 12″ x 12″ squares of fabric
- Cardboard tubes
- Ribbon
- Treats, paper crowns, etc.
- Thin corrugated cardboard
- Utility knife
- Cutting mat
- Glue
How-to:
- Start by wrapping a piece of fabric around a cardboard tube and tie off one end with ribbon.
- Next, fill the roll with treats, such as chocolate gelt or toys, then tie off the other end with more ribbon.
- Trace a shape like a Star of David onto a rectangular piece of cardboard. Then, using a utility knife, cut out only half of the shape and fold it open.
- Secure the sleeve around the cracker and attach with glue. Save the sleeves and fabric for future holidays.
Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home November 2021
Designer:
Emma Reddington and Jen Evans