Explore Recipes From Award-Winning Canadian Cookbooks

Canadian chefs and authors gathered at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto recently for Taste Canada‘s annual cookbook awards ceremony.

An astounding seven cookbooks recently featured in House & Home took home awards. In the Single-subject category, Bread Etc. by Matthew James Duffy received silver, and, in the Health, Lifestyle or Special Diet category, Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan got silver, and Two Chefs in the Garden by Lora Kirk and Lynn Crawford won gold. Cosimo Mammoliti’s La Cucina di Terroni was awarded silver and My Cypriot Table by Irene Matys earned gold in the Regional/Cultural category.

And, in the General category, the biggest award of the night, Arthurs: Home of the Nosh by Alexandre Cohen, Evelyne Eng and Raegan Steinberg was honoured with silver and Andrea Buckett’s The Essential Cottage Cookbook won gold.

Find recipes from these top Canadian cookbooks below!





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Classic Artisan Bagels

Baker Matthew James Duffy shares his bagel recipe that’s a cross between New York–style and Montreal-style. Feel free to get creative with toppings, such as poppy, sesame or flax seeds.

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Source Excerpted from Bread Etc. Recipes + Techniques for Baking with Sourdough, Yeasted Dough, Pizza Dough + More by Matthew James Duffy. Copyright ©2025 Matthew James Duffy. Photographs by Alex Nirta. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Rosemary-honey Halloumi Fries

Salty, crispy and crunchy, these halloumi fries from Eden Grinshpan are an ideal appetizer or snack. When drizzled in honey, the fries are a perfectly balanced bite.





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Ultimate Shroom Shawarma

This hearty and earthy vegetarian shawarma is an innovative take on a classic. Also find the recipe for Eden Grinshpan’s garlic tahini, which she drizzles over top.

Source Recipes from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Quinoa Carrot Oatmeal with Maple Syrup Caramelized Pears

Try this quinoa oatmeal recipe from Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk’s book for your next breakfast. It’s layered with flavour from caramelized pears, toasted nuts and cinnamon.

Source Excerpted from Two Chefs in the Garden by Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. ©2024 Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. Photographs by Ash Nayler. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Terroni’s Spaghetti al Limone

If you’ve dined at Terroni, you know the spaghetti al limone is a classic. Bring a taste of Italy home by making this pasta at your next family gathering.

Source Recipe from La Cucina di Terroni by Cosimo Mammoliti with Meredith Erickson. Photography by Jim Norton. ©2025 by Terroni I.P. Holdings Inc. Excerpted with permission from Simon & Schuster Canada. All rights reserved





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Keftedes (Cypriot Meatballs)

Pork, beef and potatoes come together with parsley and mint in these cypriot meatballs by Irene Matys. Serve them with a yogurt sauce, fries and fresh vegetables for a complete meal.





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Baklava Butter Tarts

Irene Matys blends two desserts: the ultimate Canadian butter tart and a Greek Cypriot favourite: baklava. The result is a an aromatic and rich sweet treat made with phyllo dough.

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Source Excerpted from My Cypriot Table by Irene Matys. Copyright © 2025 Irene Matys. Photographs by Irene Matys. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Latkes With Roasted Applesauce

Serve these latkes with a dollop each of sour cream and applesauce, chives and grated horseradish. Check out an array of Jewish favourites in the Arthurs cookbook, from the popular Montreal restaurant.





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Deli Sprinkle Cookies

Colourful and delicious, these cookies are super simple to make and only have six ingredients. Even kids can join in on the process!

Source Excerpted from Arthurs: Home of the Nosh by Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Copyright © 2025 Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Photographs by Karolina Jez. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Grilled Zucchini and Mozzarella Salad with Pesto

Andrea Buckett is a go-to source for cottage-friendly recipes, and her recent release, The Essential Cottage Cookbook, goes above and beyond. This zucchini salad is the perfect side, tossed with a homemade basil pesto.