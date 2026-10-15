Sourdough Chicken
“Many Mon Lapin diners have said this is the best chicken they’ve ever tasted, which is why. it’s never off the menu for long.” — Mon Lapin
Ingredients
Serves 48
Chicken Jus (batch)
- 2¼ lbs. chicken wings, split at joint, tips removed
- 1 onion, sliced
- 3½ fl. oz. white wine
- 70 fl. oz. Brown Chicken Broth, fat cap removed
Sourdough Marinade
- 3 oz. sourdough starter (find a friend who has a breadmaking addiction)
- 8 fl. oz. water, plus extra as needed
- 6 oz. all-purpose flour
- 3 oz. whole wheat flour
- Enough sourdough starter to cover chicken
- 2% salt of sourdough marinade weight
- 3¼ lbs. whole chicken, wings removed, halved and deboned
Sourdough Crêpe Batter
- 3½ oz. fresh, bubbly sourdough starter
- 1 oz. buckwheat flour
- Water, as needed, to achieve crêpe batter consistency
- Salt, to taste
For Cooking Chicken
- Neutral oil, for frying
- 2 cubes butter
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1 bunch thyme
To Serve
- Chicken Jus, warmed (see above)
- Salad
Directions
Make Chicken Jus
- In large pan over medium-high heat, fry chicken wings until browned on all sides. Avoid letting them burn; darker than golden will result in bitter jus.
- Remove wings from pan and set aside. Degrease pan if necessary. Return pan to high heat. Add onion and cook for 1 minute, then deglaze with white wine, scraping up any browned bits. Simmer until wine is reduced by half, then return chicken wings to pan.
- Pour in Brown Chicken Broth, bring to a boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer. Cover with piece of parchment paper and braise for 3 hours on stove over low heat, or in 320°F oven.
- Strain through fine-mesh sieve into clean saucepan and reduce liquid until approximately one-third of original volume remains; it should be glossy and thick enough to coat back of spoon. Strain again through fine-mesh sieve into heatproof container. Set aside to cool until ready to use.
Make Sourdough Marinade and Marinate Chicken
- In large container (large enough to allow sourdough to expand to 3 times its original volume), combine sourdough starter, water, all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour. Mix until well combined (it’s OK if it’s a bit lumpy). Let it sit for at least 8 hours in a warm place. At that point, it should be nice and bubbly.
- Add just enough water to achieve crêpe batter consistency. Weigh mixture and add 2% salt by weight. Add chicken, coat thoroughly and marinate for 3 days in airtight container.
Make Crêpe Batter
- In bowl, whisk sourdough starter, buckwheat flour, water and salt to form loose batter. Set aside at room temperature until ready to use.
Fry Chicken
- Remove chicken from Sourdough Marinade, letting some excess drip off (don’t wipe it clean!). Let it reach room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Put cast-iron pan large enough to fit half chicken over medium-high heat and add splash of oil. When sizzling, add 1 ladleful of Sourdough Crêpe Batter and place chicken skin side–down on top. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until crêpe is golden.
- Transfer pan to oven and roast for 8 to 10 minutes, until chicken is nearly cooked through. Remove from oven and flip chicken meat side–down. Add butter, garlic and thyme. Let chicken rest in pan off heat for 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to plate and rest for 10 minutes before portioning.
Serve
- Portion each half chicken into 2 pieces. Serve with warm Chicken Jus and big salad.
- Source Recipes excerpted from The Mon Lapin Cookbook: From Montreal, With Love ©2026 by Marc-Olivier Frappier, Jessica Noël, Vanya Filipovic and Mireille Silcoff. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved
Written By
Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
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