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Food

Kitchen-ade

By Lauren Medeiros On

“Our solution to shop bought, artificially flavoured electrolyte drinks. Add a bit of sugar, then some salt and sparkling water, and you’ll never look at a plastic bottle of the electric blue stuff the same way again.” — Mon Lapin

Ingredients


Serves

  • 17 fl. oz. melon juice
  • 3½ fl. oz. lemon juice
  • 3½ fl. oz. lime juice
  • 2½ oz. sugar (can sub with honey or maple syrup)
  • 6 g sea salt
  • 70 fl. oz. water
  • 34 fl. oz. sparkling water

Directions

Make Kitchen-ade

  1. In large pitcher, combine melon and citrus juices, sugar, salt and water. Mix well to dissolve sugar and salt. When ready to drink, top with sparkling water!

  • Source Recipes excerpted from The Mon Lapin Cookbook: From Montreal, With Love ©2026 by Marc-Olivier Frappier, Jessica Noël, Vanya Filipovic and Mireille Silcoff. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved
Written By

Lauren Medeiros

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