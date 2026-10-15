Kitchen-ade
“Our solution to shop bought, artificially flavoured electrolyte drinks. Add a bit of sugar, then some salt and sparkling water, and you’ll never look at a plastic bottle of the electric blue stuff the same way again.” — Mon Lapin
Ingredients
Serves
- 17 fl. oz. melon juice
- 3½ fl. oz. lemon juice
- 3½ fl. oz. lime juice
- 2½ oz. sugar (can sub with honey or maple syrup)
- 6 g sea salt
- 70 fl. oz. water
- 34 fl. oz. sparkling water
Directions
Make Kitchen-ade
- In large pitcher, combine melon and citrus juices, sugar, salt and water. Mix well to dissolve sugar and salt. When ready to drink, top with sparkling water!
- Source Recipes excerpted from The Mon Lapin Cookbook: From Montreal, With Love ©2026 by Marc-Olivier Frappier, Jessica Noël, Vanya Filipovic and Mireille Silcoff. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved
Written By
Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
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