“Our solution to shop bought, artificially flavoured electrolyte drinks. Add a bit of sugar, then some salt and sparkling water, and you’ll never look at a plastic bottle of the electric blue stuff the same way again.” — Mon Lapin

Ingredients

Serves

17 fl. oz. melon juice

3½ fl. oz. lemon juice

3½ fl. oz. lime juice

2½ oz. sugar (can sub with honey or maple syrup)

6 g sea salt

70 fl. oz. water

34 fl. oz. sparkling water

Directions Make Kitchen-ade In large pitcher, combine melon and citrus juices, sugar, salt and water. Mix well to dissolve sugar and salt. When ready to drink, top with sparkling water!