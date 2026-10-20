Ask A Chef: Teo Paul’s Union Burger

Union’s chef-owner Teo Paul shares the recipe for the restaurant’s iconic burger.

Q: The Union Burger is the best burger in Toronto. Despite ordering it countless times, I never get tired of it. I’d love to recreate it at home. Can you get me the recipe? — LINDSAY, Toronto

A: Thick, juicy and medium-rare, the Union Burger doesn’t shy away from excess. Made with fresh ground beef and Dijon, soy sauce and maple syrup, the patty is pan-fried then topped with Swiss cheese, double-smoked bacon and plenty of pickles. “The burger at Union came together organically,” says Teo. “I developed the mix in Paris, brainstorming with a friend who wanted to open a burger spot.” The chef recommends buying medium-grind ground beef from your local butcher rather than buying lean ground beef at the grocery store for a more flavourful burger.

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Ingredients

Serves 4

Spicy Mayo (makes 6 cups) 9 egg yolks

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tbsp sambal oelek (the kind without garlic)

5 cups canola oil

3 tbsp mirin (Teo likes Honteri brand)

1 tsp salt Galangal Glaze (makes 1½ cups) ½ cup sugar

1 tbsp water

1 small knob galangal, finely chopped

¾ cup mirin (Teo likes Honteri brand)

½ cup soy sauce (Yummy House brand) Habanero Sauce (makes 4 cups) 1 lb. habaneros, seeds removed

6 garlic cloves

1 tsp kosher salt

⅓ cup white vinegar or rice vinegar

⅓ cup lemon juice Burgers 1½ lbs. fatty ground beef (from your local butcher)

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp pure maple syrup

1 tsp salt, divided

1 tsp ground black pepper, divided

1 tbsp duck fat, for cooking To Serve 4 slices Swiss cheese (or cheddar)

4 slices bacon (Teo works with double-smoked)

4 soft brioche buns

Spicy Mayo (see above)

Butter lettuce (or green leaf lettuce)

Galangal Glaze (see above)

Habanero Sauce (see above)

Bread-and-butter pickles

Directions Make Condiments Spicy Mayo: In food processor, combine yolks, vinegar and sambal oelek. Blend while slowly streaming in canola oil until emulsified. Thin with mirin and season with salt. If it’s too thick, add a little more mirin. Store in airtight container in fridge for up to 2 weeks. Galangal Glaze: In medium saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and water. Cook until sugar caramelizes to light golden colour. Add chopped galangal and cook briefly, then stir in mirin and soy sauce. Simmer for 3 minutes, then remove from heat. Store in airtight container in fridge for up to 4 weeks. Habanero Sauce: In food processor, combine habaneros, garlic and salt. With motor running, slowly pour in vinegar and lemon juice — about 3 seconds of steady stream — until blended and smooth. Transfer to container and adjust with more vinegar or salt, to taste. Store in airtight container in fridge for up to 1 month. Make Burgers In large bowl, mix beef, mustard, soy sauce, maple syrup, ½ tsp of salt and ½ tsp of pepper. Shape into 4 patties about 2″ thick. (When you cook them, you’re aiming for a red, juicy centre.) Season again with salt and pepper. Heat large pan over medium heat (not too hot, or maple syrup will burn) with duck fat. Season patties with remaining ½ tsp each of salt and pepper. Cook patties for 6 minutes, then flip. Top with cheese right after flip so it melts while patties finish cooking, another 6 minutes or so. Once patties are done, let them rest in pan, off heat. (If Teo’s in a pinch and buys ground beef from the grocery store, he’ll cook his burgers medium-well, but if he has his beef ground at a butcher shop and uses it the same day, he’ll cook them medium-rare.) While burgers are resting, fry bacon, cut buns and toast them. Spread spicy mayo on both sides. Lay patties on bottom halves and lettuce on top halves. Place 1 slice of bacon on each burger, then drizzle with Galangal Glaze. Top with bread-and-butter pickles. Close up burgers and serve with a little Habanero Sauce on the side.