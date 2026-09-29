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Food

Butternut Parmigiana

By Lauren Medeiros On

“This take might not have the parmesan (or, indeed, the eggplants) but it echoes the flavours and textures and has the advantages of being made in a fraction of the time.” — Yotam Ottolenghi

Ingredients


Serves 4

  • 1 large butternut squash (about 2¾ lb.), unpeeled, halved lengthwise, and seeds removed
  • 7 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 to 5 plum tomatoes, grated and skins discarded (heaping 2 cups)
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • ¼ tsp ground allspice
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp granulated sugar
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed to paste
  • 2 tsp za’atar
  • 4 oregano sprigs, plus a few leaves for garnish
  • 4 ½ oz. taleggio (or brie or mozzarella), thinly sliced
  • Fine sea salt and black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F.
  2. Cut each squash half into 3 long wedges and arrange them in large roasting pan. Rub all over with 2 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt and good grind of pepper. Bake for about 35 minutes, until browned and cooked through.
  3. In small bowl mix together tomatoes, tomato paste, spices, sugar, 3 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons water and ½ teaspoon salt. Set aside.
  4. In separate bowl, mix together breadcrumbs, garlic, ½ teaspoon za’atar and 1 tablespoon oil.
  5. Remove squash from oven, then pour tomato sauce around it and nestle in oregano sprigs. Lay cheese evenly over squash, sprinkle with breadcrumb mixture, and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Return to oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden and bubbly. Sprinkle over remaining za’atar and oregano leaves and serve.

  • Source Excerpted from Ottolenghi Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi and Vera Lochmuller, copyright © 2026. Photographs copyright © 2026 by Jonathan Lovekin except pages 24, 82, 116, 199, 200 and 268 © 2026 by Verena Lochmuller. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
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Lauren Medeiros

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