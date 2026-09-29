Butternut Parmigiana
“This take might not have the parmesan (or, indeed, the eggplants) but it echoes the flavours and textures and has the advantages of being made in a fraction of the time.” — Yotam Ottolenghi
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 1 large butternut squash (about 2¾ lb.), unpeeled, halved lengthwise, and seeds removed
- 7 tbsp olive oil
- 4 to 5 plum tomatoes, grated and skins discarded (heaping 2 cups)
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- ¼ tsp ground allspice
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp granulated sugar
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 garlic clove, crushed to paste
- 2 tsp za’atar
- 4 oregano sprigs, plus a few leaves for garnish
- 4 ½ oz. taleggio (or brie or mozzarella), thinly sliced
- Fine sea salt and black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- Cut each squash half into 3 long wedges and arrange them in large roasting pan. Rub all over with 2 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt and good grind of pepper. Bake for about 35 minutes, until browned and cooked through.
- In small bowl mix together tomatoes, tomato paste, spices, sugar, 3 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons water and ½ teaspoon salt. Set aside.
- In separate bowl, mix together breadcrumbs, garlic, ½ teaspoon za’atar and 1 tablespoon oil.
- Remove squash from oven, then pour tomato sauce around it and nestle in oregano sprigs. Lay cheese evenly over squash, sprinkle with breadcrumb mixture, and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Return to oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden and bubbly. Sprinkle over remaining za’atar and oregano leaves and serve.
- Source Excerpted from Ottolenghi Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi and Vera Lochmuller, copyright © 2026. Photographs copyright © 2026 by Jonathan Lovekin except pages 24, 82, 116, 199, 200 and 268 © 2026 by Verena Lochmuller. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
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