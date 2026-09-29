Butternut Parmigiana

“This take might not have the parmesan (or, indeed, the eggplants) but it echoes the flavours and textures and has the advantages of being made in a fraction of the time.” — Yotam Ottolenghi

Ingredients

Serves 4

1 large butternut squash (about 2¾ lb.), unpeeled, halved lengthwise, and seeds removed

7 tbsp olive oil

4 to 5 plum tomatoes, grated and skins discarded (heaping 2 cups)

1 tbsp tomato paste

¼ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp granulated sugar

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 garlic clove, crushed to paste

2 tsp za’atar

4 oregano sprigs, plus a few leaves for garnish

4 ½ oz. taleggio (or brie or mozzarella), thinly sliced

Fine sea salt and black pepper

Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Cut each squash half into 3 long wedges and arrange them in large roasting pan. Rub all over with 2 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt and good grind of pepper. Bake for about 35 minutes, until browned and cooked through. In small bowl mix together tomatoes, tomato paste, spices, sugar, 3 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons water and ½ teaspoon salt. Set aside. In separate bowl, mix together breadcrumbs, garlic, ½ teaspoon za’atar and 1 tablespoon oil. Remove squash from oven, then pour tomato sauce around it and nestle in oregano sprigs. Lay cheese evenly over squash, sprinkle with breadcrumb mixture, and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Return to oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden and bubbly. Sprinkle over remaining za’atar and oregano leaves and serve.