Baked Chicken Thighs with Yogurt and Za’atar
“The chicken renders a lot of fat in the pan — don’t throw this away! Pour off any excess and keep it in a jar in the fridge; it’s absolutely brilliant for roasting potatoes or other veggies.” — Yotam Ottolenghi
Ingredients
Serves 6
- 4½ lb. chicken thighs, skin on and bone in
- Scant 1 cup whole-milk yogurt
- ¼ cup za’atar
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Lemon wedges, to serve
- Fine sea salt and black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Put chicken, yogurt, za’atar, 1 ¼ teaspoons salt and plenty of pepper into medium baking pan, roughly 9″ x 13″ in size (chicken will fit very snugly at first, but will shrink during cooking). Mix well, then rearrange chicken skin side up, drizzle with oil, and bake for about 60 minutes, basting a couple of times, until chicken is deep golden brown. Set aside to rest for 10 minutes, then serve with juices from pan spooned over top along with generous squeeze of lemon.
- Source Excerpted from Ottolenghi Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi and Vera Lochmuller, copyright © 2026. Photographs copyright © 2026 by Jonathan Lovekin except pages 24, 82, 116, 199, 200 and 268 © 2026 by Verena Lochmuller. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Written By
Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
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