Summer Desserts: Fruit, Chocolate, Citrus and Beyond

Top off a summertime meal with one (or a few) of these sweet treats.

Some are served warm while others are best enjoyed chilled. We’ve selected super simple recipes, as well as more involved baking projects, depending on your mood and the occasion.





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Fancy S’more

The s’more is a campfire classic we all know and love. Replicate its flavours — rich chocolate, buttery graham and sweet marshmallow — with this elevated s’more from the Only in Saskatchewan cookbook. Semifreddo is topped with gooey marshmallow and a crunchy white chocolate crumb.

Source Only in Saskatchewan by Naomi Hansen. Recipe copyright © 2022 by Nightjar Diner Co. Text copyright © 2022 by Naomi Hansen. Photo copyright 2022 © by Garrett Kendal.





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Grilled Peach and Raspberry Melba

A ripe peach in the summer is worthy of celebrating. This classic peach and berry treat is uber refreshing on a hot day, bursting with juicy ripe fruit. And feel free to use store-bought vanilla ice cream in a pinch instead of make it from scratch.

Source Excerpted from Together at Sobo by Lisa Ahier, with Susan Musgrave. © 2023 Lisa Elaine Ahier. Photographs by Jeremy Koreski. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Coconut Cream Pie

We love the bakers behind west coast bakery Crave, and this is one of their favourite recipes. As far as pies go, this one is straightforward; the crust comes together in one bowl with just toasted coconut, graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. The result is an irresistible tropical dessert to enjoy in the sun.

Source Excerpted from Crave: Cupcakes, Cakes, Cookies, and More by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Copyright © 2025 by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Photographs by Genevieve Renee. Published by TouchWood Editions. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Yuzu and White Chocolate Tiramisu

Think of this confection as a warm weather version of tiramisu. Instead of coffee, lady fingers are dipped in a tangy yuzu mixture, and the typical mascarpone topping is taken to the next level with white chocolate. Skip the cocoa powder, and use confectioner’s sugar as a final dusting of sweetness instead.

Source Photography © Chris Court and Con Poulos. From Sunshine, Lemons, and Sea Salt by Donna Hay (HarperOne)





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Isabelle Heikens’ Strawberries and Cream Cake

Dinner party pro Isabelle Heikens shares the recipe for her signature summer dessert. Her slightly tart mascarpone whipped cream filling balances out the sweet macerated strawberries and orange-vanilla cake.

Photographer Paige Thompson @bypaigethompson





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Simple Fruit Tart

Alison Roman loves this elegant tart for its creamy filling and creative fruit mosaic top. Shortbread-like crust and smooth vanilla custard is a duo that never goes out of style. Alison encourages home bakers to use this recipe as a base and get creative with the topping.

Source Recipe from Sweet Enough © 2023 by Alison Roman. Photographs ©2023 by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House





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Strawberry Cream Cheese Slab Pie

If you want a treat to serve a crowd, this slab pie is for you. Plus, it can be prepared up to a week in advance. Simply store the pie in the fridge tightly wrapped in plastic, and, before serving, bring it to room temperature.

Source Recipe from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved





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Lemon Tartlets

These tarts are picture-perfect and taste just as good (maybe even better) than they look. The vibrant and tangy lemon filling is the colour of sunshine. Advanced bakers will appreciate the classic French techniques.