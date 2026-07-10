Four-layer Southern Coconut Cake
“Just bake two cake layers, then slice in half horizontally to create an impressive centerpiece with an optimal cake-to-frosting ratio.” — Shea McGee
Ingredients
Serves 12
Coconut Cake
- 6 egg whites
- 1½ cups granulated sugar, divided
- 2½ cups cake flour, fluffed, scooped and levelled
- 1/3 cup coconut cream pudding mix
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- 2/3 cup virgin coconut oil, melted
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 1¼ cups full-fat coconut milk
- 1/8 tsp coconut extract
Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting
- 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 eight-oz. block full-fat cream cheese, at room temperature
- 3½ cups powdered sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 3 tbsp coconut cream pudding mix
- 2 tbsp full-fat coconut milk
- ¼ tsp coconut extract
4 cups sweetened coconut flakes, for assembly
Directions
Make Cake
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease bottom and sides of two 8″ cake pans with butter. Line bottom of each greased pan with round of parchment paper and set aside.
- In bowl of stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, add egg whites. Whip on medium speed for 9 to 10 minutes until stiff peaks form, slowly adding ¾ cup of sugar as it whips. Transfer whipped egg whites to separate bowl.
- Wash and dry bowl of stand mixer, then add flour, pudding mix, salt, baking powder, baking soda and remaining ¾ cup of sugar. Quickly whisk by hand.
- Fit mixer with paddle attachment and add coconut oil to flour mixture. Mix on medium speed for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until mixture looks crumbly. Add sour cream and mix for another 30 seconds. Batter will look like wet biscuit dough.
- Finally, add coconut milk and coconut extract and mix for another 1 to 2 minutes on medium speed, until batter is silky. Gently fold half of egg whites into batter, then add remaining egg whites and continue to fold until batter is smooth but still aerated. Be careful not to overmix.
- Divide cake batter between prepared pans. Bake for 32 to 35 minutes, or until cake springs back when gently pressed and toothpick comes out of centre with a few moist crumbs. Cool completely, then gently remove cakes from pans. Cakes will be very moist, so handle them with care.
Whip Frosting
- In stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, add butter and cream cheese. Whip on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes, or until mixture is fully combined and lighter in colour.
- Add powdered sugar, salt and pudding mix. Starting on low speed and increasing to medium speed, whip frosting for 3 to 4 minutes, until pale and aerated. Add coconut milk and coconut extract, then whip for another to 2 minutes. Refrigerate until ready to use, leaving frosting at room temperature for about 60 minutes before using.
Assemble Cake
- Slice each 8″ cake round in half horizontally to create two layers. Apply small dollop of frosting to centre of cake stand and place first cake round. Top cake layer with scant ½ cup of frosting and ½ cup of coconut flakes. Stack next cake layer on top of frosting, and continue frosting and adding coconut flakes until all four layers are complete. Cake is extremely moist, so be gentle with layers to avoid any breaks.
- Frost outside of cake using remaining frosting, then press remaining coconut flakes around cake. Slice and serve. Refrigerate any leftovers in airtight container or covered with plastic wrap. Bring to room temperature before serving.
Source
Recipes from Around the Table by Shea McGee. ©2026 by Shea McGee. Used by permission of Harper Horizon, a division of HarperCollins Focus, LLC